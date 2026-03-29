LIVE | MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rahane Departs, Rinku-Raghuvanshi Holds Key

MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026: Catch MI vs KKR Live Score, KKR vs MI live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MI vs KKR on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026. Photo: IPL

MI vs KKR, Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: After the big wickets of Cameron Green, Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane, the responsibility fall to Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to take the innings forward. Rahane, earlier played a captain’s knock of 67(40) to set the tone for a big score. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, Sunday. Captain Hardik Pandya cited the greenish surface and favourable chasing conditions as key reasons behind the decision. India captain Suryakumar Yadav will start off as an impact sub. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted they would have preferred to bowl as well, noting the unusual grass cover on the pitch. Both teams have opted for balanced combinations, with MI going in with six bowling options, while KKR have stacked their XI with six batters and five bowlers. Stay tuned for MI vs KKR live score, MI vs KKR live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MI vs KKR encounter here on NewsX.

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MI Preview

Led by Hardik Pandya for the third consecutive season, Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 with a clear objective — securing their sixth title. After mixed fortunes in recent campaigns, the five-time champions are determined to reassert their dominance.

The presence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult gives MI a strong core in all departments. Rohit’s experience at the top, combined with Suryakumar’s explosiveness in the middle order, provides batting stability and aggression. Meanwhile, Bumrah and Boult form one of the most lethal pace combinations in the tournament.

Pandya’s all-round abilities will be crucial, not just in terms of performance but also leadership. With a balanced squad and depth in both batting and bowling, MI look well-equipped to start their campaign with a statement win at home.

KKR Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with renewed energy after assembling a star-studded squad in the mini-auction. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will aim to capitalize on their strong lineup and begin the season on a high.

The team features a blend of experience and firepower, including names like Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen. Green adds balance with his all-round skills, while Narine and Chakravarthy bring mystery and control in the spin department.

Interestingly, this marks KKR’s first season in over a decade without Andre Russell, signaling a shift in team dynamics. Rahane’s calm leadership and tactical approach will be tested as he looks to extract the best from a refreshed squad.

Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is traditionally known for being batting-friendly, and Sunday’s encounter is expected to be no different. The black soil surface typically offers true bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely all around the park.

However, bowlers are not entirely out of the contest. Pacers who rely on variations and clever changes of pace can find success, especially during the death overs. Spinners may also get some grip as the game progresses, but they will need to be accurate to avoid punishment.