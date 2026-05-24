MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: The Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride in their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 when they host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. A disappointing season means MI can finish no higher than ninth, with Hardik Pandya’s men entering the contest after a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
We are just few minutes away from the toss! Stay tuned to NewsX as we bring you the real-time updates all the way from Mumbai!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, all the way from Mumbai!