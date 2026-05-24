MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

For Rajasthan Royals, however, the stakes are massive. The inaugural IPL champions still control their playoff destiny, knowing that a victory over MI will seal a top-four finish and confirm qualification. RR already hold the psychological edge after defeating Mumbai by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-hit encounter in Guwahati.

The Wankhede Stadium promises another high-scoring thriller. Known as one of India’s best batting surfaces, the venue has produced an average first-innings score of 222 in IPL 2026, while Sunrisers Hyderabad famously chased down 244 here. Fast bowlers could still find some early movement due to the sea breeze near the Arabian Sea.