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MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

🕒 Updated: May 24, 2026 14:58:28 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media
MI vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: The Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride in their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 when they host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. A disappointing season means MI can finish no higher than ninth, with Hardik Pandya’s men entering the contest after a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

For Rajasthan Royals, however, the stakes are massive. The inaugural IPL champions still control their playoff destiny, knowing that a victory over MI will seal a top-four finish and confirm qualification. RR already hold the psychological edge after defeating Mumbai by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-hit encounter in Guwahati.

The Wankhede Stadium promises another high-scoring thriller. Known as one of India’s best batting surfaces, the venue has produced an average first-innings score of 222 in IPL 2026, while Sunrisers Hyderabad famously chased down 244 here. Fast bowlers could still find some early movement due to the sea breeze near the Arabian Sea. 

Live Updates

  • 14:57 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: About Time...

    We are just few minutes away from the toss! Stay tuned to NewsX as we bring you the real-time updates all the way from Mumbai!

  • 14:47 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Pitch Report

    The Wankhede Stadium is expected to deliver another run-fest, with the average first-innings total in IPL 2026 standing at 222. While batters have dominated at the venue, pacers could still get some early swing because of the sea breeze.

  • 14:45 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals Preview

    Rajasthan Royals still have their playoff fate in their own hands, as a win over Mumbai Indians will secure a top-four finish. RR also hold the advantage from their earlier meeting this season, having beaten MI by 27 runs in a rain-affected match in Guwahati.

  • 14:44 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: Mumbai Indians Preview

    Mumbai Indians will aim to end their disappointing IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note when they face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. The five-time champions can finish no higher than ninth and head into the clash after a four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • 14:40 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, all the way from Mumbai!

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update
MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

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