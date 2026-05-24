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LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling

🕒 Updated: May 24, 2026 17:03:59 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media
MI vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Dasun Shanaka (29 off 15 balls) was looking good, and he’s dismissed after a terrible mix-up, more trouble for Rajasthan Royals; Mumbai Indians have put a firm control on this match and they’re on top here at the Wankhede Stadium in match 69 of IPL 2026.  Stay tuned for MI vs RR live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, MI vs RR live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, MI vs RR live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MI vs RR encounter here on NewsX. 

The Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride in their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 when they host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. A disappointing season means MI can finish no higher than ninth, with Hardik Pandya’s men entering the contest after a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

For Rajasthan Royals, however, the stakes are massive. The inaugural IPL champions still control their playoff destiny, knowing that a victory over MI will seal a top-four finish and confirm qualification. RR already hold the psychological edge after defeating Mumbai by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-hit encounter in Guwahati.

The Wankhede Stadium promises another high-scoring thriller. Known as one of India’s best batting surfaces, the venue has produced an average first-innings score of 222 in IPL 2026, while Sunrisers Hyderabad famously chased down 244 here. Fast bowlers could still find some early movement due to the sea breeze near the Arabian Sea. 

MI vs RR Squads 

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Mahipal Lomror, Ruchit Ahir. 
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh. 

Live Updates

  • 16:52 (IST) 24 May 2026

    Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score

  • 16:42 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Jurel-Shanaka Lead Rajasthan Royals Recovery

    This has been a solid recovery from the Rajasthan Royals after the early setbacks. Dhruv Jurel and Dasun Shanaka are now shifting the momentum with some clean hitting for the visitors. SIX! Shardul Thakur drops it short and right into Shanaka’s zone. The Sri Lankan wastes no time, picks up the length instantly and helps it away towards fine leg with a superb pull shot using all the pace on offer. Rajasthan Royals 94/3 in 10 overs vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

  • 16:41 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR Live Score Today: Jaiswal Starts With a Bang!

  • 16:12 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: RR 60/3 After 7 Overs

    Deepak Chahar struck early in the fifth over to remove Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 4, leaving Rajasthan Royals at 39/2. Riyan Parag tried to counterattack with a massive six over deep mid-wicket, but RR managed only six runs in the over. AM Ghazanfar’s introduction brought both runs and a wicket. Dhruv Jurel smashed a six, while Parag hit two boundaries to take RR past the 50-run mark. However, Ghazanfar had the last laugh as Tilak Varma pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Parag for 14. Rajasthan ended the sixth over at 54/3. Raghu Sharma then delivered a tidy seventh over, giving away...

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  • 15:56 (IST) 24 May 2026

    MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: RR 33/1 After 4 Overs

    Yashasvi Jaiswal shifted gears against Deepak Chahar in the third over, smashing a six and a four as Rajasthan Royals raced to 25/0 after three overs. The left-hander looked in sublime touch, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rotated the strike from the other end.

    Will Jacks, however, pulled things back in the fourth over. Jaiswal launched him for another six over long-off, but the spinner responded brilliantly by dismissing the RR opener for a quickfire 27 off 17 balls. Dhruv Jurel then arrived at the crease as Rajasthan reached 33/1 after four overs.

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LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling
LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling
LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling
LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling

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