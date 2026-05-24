LIVE MI vs RR Live Score Today IPL 2026 Today Match Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Full Scorecard: Bowlers Put MI on Top, RR Reeling

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals full scorecard, Pitch Report Match Overview, Follow Live Update

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Dasun Shanaka (29 off 15 balls) was looking good, and he’s dismissed after a terrible mix-up, more trouble for Rajasthan Royals; Mumbai Indians have put a firm control on this match and they’re on top here at the Wankhede Stadium in match 69 of IPL 2026. Stay tuned for MI vs RR live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, MI vs RR live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, MI vs RR live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MI vs RR encounter here on NewsX.

The Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride in their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 when they host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. A disappointing season means MI can finish no higher than ninth, with Hardik Pandya’s men entering the contest after a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.