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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time

🕒 Updated: July 25, 2026 18:05:38 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: The 135th edition of the Durand Cup kicks off with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The opening Group A fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score Durand Cup 2026
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score Durand Cup 2026

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: It’s goalless at the break as nothing to separate the sides in this crunch derby match. We hope the deadlock will broken as the teams might look to bring on their foreign players. Stay tuned for MBSG vs EBFC live score, MBSG vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup kicks off with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The opening Group A fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports 5 or stream it via the Sony LIV app and website.

This match marks the start of the Indian domestic football season with rich historical rivalry on the line. Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as the record 17-time champions, while East Bengal trail closely with 16 titles.

Tactical drama surrounds the dugouts, as Spanish coach Antonio López Habas leads East Bengal against his former side, while Panagiotis Dilmperis makes his official debut as head coach for the Mariners. Additionally, midfielder Miguel Ferreira Damasceno could feature for Mohun Bagan against his former club after completing his high-profile crossover transfer. Both teams will compete alongside South United FC and CISF Protectors in Group A to earn a spot in the knockout stages.

East Bengal Playing XI: Gill (gk), Anwar, Mandi, Jay, Chungnunga, Jeakson, Rohit, David, Danu, Bipin, Edmund 
Mohun Bagan Playing XI: Kaith (gk), Subhasish, Bheke, Mehtab, Tekcham, Apuia, Thapa, Sahal, Kiyan, Liston, Manvir

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Head-To-Head 

Played – 401

Mohun Bagan – 131

East Bengal – 141

Draws – 129

Live Updates

  • 18:05 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup Live Score: Second-Half Underway!

    Here we go! We are back for the second-half! 

  • 17:47 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0-0 EBFC After 45 Minutes +2

    2 minutes have been added on for stoppages. Nothing productive comes out of the free-kick and from the subsequent corner.

  • 17:46 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: MBSG 0-0 EBFC After 44 Minutes

    Mohun Bagan have a free-kick from a promising position! Will we see a goal just before the break? 

  • 17:39 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score: MBSG 0-0 EBFC After 38 Minutes

    Kiyan Nassiri receives a yellow for a challenge. The highlight of the first-half has been the defence quite easily. 

  • 17:35 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL Live Score: MBSG 0-0 EBFC After 34 Minutes

    We are approaching towards the half-time break and it’s still 0-0. The best chances of the game fell to David and Sahal, but both failed to take advantage of it. 

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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time

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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time

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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: MBSG 0-0 EBFC | Goalless At Half-Time

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