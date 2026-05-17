Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on EBFC in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Kolkata Derby To Decide Title Race; Maclaren-Ezzejjari Fight For Golden Boot

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Kolkata giants East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are preparing to clash in this season’s biggest night of the 2025-26 Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday (17 May 2026). With both teams level on points at the top of the table, the iconic Kolkata Derby could effectively decide the destiny of the ISL title race. Stay tuned for MBSG vs EBFC live score, MBSG vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Preview

Mohun Bagan SG might not have had their most dominant ISL campaign under head coach Sergio Lobera, but they have still managed to get themselves within touching distance of a third consecutive ISL title. The Mariners know that if they can take maximum points from their last two matches, it would mean another historic league triumph and that should give them the extra incentive going into the derby.

Lobera’s side will aim to take control through possession-based football and intelligent control in midfield. Mohun Bagan have always been a side that builds patiently and moves creatively in attacking areas and they will probably stick to that approach against their arch-rivals. But they have had recent problems converting chances into goals, something they cannot afford to do in a tense derby match.

Defensively, the Mariners also need to be disciplined, too. East Bengal are lethal once given space on the transition and Mohun Bagan will have to be compact to not get punished on the counter. A comprehensive win would set them on course for another ISL crown but a loss in such a crucial derby could mean immense disappointment among their supporters.

East Bengal Preview

This season is East Bengal’s best chance in decades to finally end their long wait for a major national league title. The Red and Gold Brigade last won a national league crown in 2004 and after shifting to the ISL in 2020, they are now close to a historic feat.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon will ask for energy, discipline and composure from his players in what could be the defining game of their campaign. East Bengal are expected to be solid at the back but aggressive and intense in the midfield battles.

The Torchbearers have been better prepared than in previous seasons to take games to superior opposition. They are likely to take the derby on the front foot, unsettling Mohun Bagan’s defence with quick attacking transitions and creative movement. A win will give East Bengal a huge psychological edge in the title race and bring them closer to their long wait for league triumph.

A draw would keep their hopes alive going into the final day, but a defeat could severely damage their championship ambitions.

Head-To-Head Record

One of the oldest and most bitter rivalries in world football, the Kolkata Derby has seen the two clubs meet 407 times in competitions.

Games: 407 games

Mohun Bagan wins: 134

East Bengal wins: 144

Draws: 129