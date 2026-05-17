Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Kolkata Derby To Decide Title Race; Maclaren-Ezzejjari Fight For Golden Boot

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Kolkata giants East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are preparing to clash in this season’s biggest night of the 2025-26 Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday (17 May 2026). With both teams level on points at the top of the table, the iconic Kolkata Derby could effectively decide the destiny of the ISL title race. Stay tuned for MBSG vs EBFC live score, MBSG vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
Mohun Bagan SG might not have had their most dominant ISL campaign under head coach Sergio Lobera, but they have still managed to get themselves within touching distance of a third consecutive ISL title. The Mariners know that if they can take maximum points from their last two matches, it would mean another historic league triumph and that should give them the extra incentive going into the derby.
Lobera’s side will aim to take control through possession-based football and intelligent control in midfield. Mohun Bagan have always been a side that builds patiently and moves creatively in attacking areas and they will probably stick to that approach against their arch-rivals. But they have had recent problems converting chances into goals, something they cannot afford to do in a tense derby match.
Defensively, the Mariners also need to be disciplined, too. East Bengal are lethal once given space on the transition and Mohun Bagan will have to be compact to not get punished on the counter. A comprehensive win would set them on course for another ISL crown but a loss in such a crucial derby could mean immense disappointment among their supporters.
This season is East Bengal’s best chance in decades to finally end their long wait for a major national league title. The Red and Gold Brigade last won a national league crown in 2004 and after shifting to the ISL in 2020, they are now close to a historic feat.
Head coach Oscar Bruzon will ask for energy, discipline and composure from his players in what could be the defining game of their campaign. East Bengal are expected to be solid at the back but aggressive and intense in the midfield battles.
The Torchbearers have been better prepared than in previous seasons to take games to superior opposition. They are likely to take the derby on the front foot, unsettling Mohun Bagan’s defence with quick attacking transitions and creative movement. A win will give East Bengal a huge psychological edge in the title race and bring them closer to their long wait for league triumph.
A draw would keep their hopes alive going into the final day, but a defeat could severely damage their championship ambitions.
One of the oldest and most bitter rivalries in world football, the Kolkata Derby has seen the two clubs meet 407 times in competitions.
Games: 407 games
Mohun Bagan wins: 134
East Bengal wins: 144
Draws: 129
The essence of the Kolkata Derby!
“When it comes to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, you inherit support.” 🔥
Dhiman Sarkar, Sports Editor with the Hindustan Times, spoke to us about a potential title-deciding derby, and the history of fandom around the two Kolkata giants. 📜
Watch #MBSGEBFC live at 7:30PM, on… pic.twitter.com/Pv6hCr5u7r
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 17, 2026
Mohun Bagan have never lost a match in the ISL against East Bengal! Only one match ended in a draw in 2024. Can East Bengal break the jinx and solidify their chances of winning the league?
Serving derby nostalgia before tonight’s showdown ✨🔥
Watch Indian Super League Season 12, live only on @fancode ⚽️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #MBSGEBFC pic.twitter.com/hJUiMTdIMQ
— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) May 17, 2026
Pre Derby Press Conference feat. East Bengal!
Pre-derby thoughts ft. the boss and Rashid 🗣️
📽️ Full press conference 👉 https://t.co/q8Zdq1aglE
[Joy East Bengal, ISL, Kolkata Derby #MBSGEBFC, Oscar Bruzon, Mohammed Rashid] pic.twitter.com/gpAZXVkv0z
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 17, 2026
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will continue to be without Asish Rai for the derby, although the rest of the squad is expected to be available for selection. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are dealing with multiple absences, with key players Saul Crespo and Naorem Mahesh Singh both set to miss the high-voltage clash.