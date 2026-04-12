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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

🕒 Updated: April 12, 2026 18:07:01 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates:  Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be desperate to get their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign back on track when they host Punjab FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, 12 April 2026. With the title race heating up, this clash carries significant weight for both sides—one aiming to revive momentum, the other looking to continue a strong unbeaten run. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Preview

The Mariners find themselves in unfamiliar territory after a dip in form has slightly derailed their title charge. Winless in their last three matches, Mohun Bagan have managed just two points from a possible nine, slipping to third place in the standings. While they still have a game in hand over their rivals, the pressure is mounting to deliver results quickly.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his side’s inefficiency in front of goal. Despite creating opportunities, Mohun Bagan have lacked the clinical edge needed to finish games convincingly. Their attacking unit must step up, especially in front of a passionate home crowd that expects nothing less than dominance at Salt Lake.

Defensively, the Mariners have also shown vulnerability in recent outings, something they cannot afford against a Punjab side that thrives on quick transitions. A commanding performance here could not only secure three crucial points but also restore confidence within the squad as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC have quietly built momentum and now arrive in Kolkata as one of the in-form teams in the league. Unbeaten in their last five matches, they have shown resilience and tactical discipline, registering impressive wins over strong opponents.

Under the guidance of Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have developed a balanced approach—remaining compact defensively while being dangerous on the counter. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike quickly could prove vital against a Mohun Bagan side that is expected to dominate possession.

Currently just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab FC have a golden opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. A positive result here would not only boost their playoff ambitions but also underline their growth as a competitive ISL side.

However, consistency remains key. While they have impressed in patches, delivering a strong performance against a top team away from home will be the real test of their credentials this season.

Head-to-Head

Historically, this fixture has been one-sided. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated the head-to-head record, winning all four encounters between the two sides in the Indian Super League. Punjab FC are yet to register a win or even a draw against the Mariners.

This record will undoubtedly give Mohun Bagan a psychological edge heading into the contest. However, Punjab’s current form suggests they are more than capable of challenging that narrative.

As both teams take the field on Sunday, the clash promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and high stakes—making it one of the standout fixtures of the ISL weekend.

Live Updates

  • 18:05 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab Live Score and Updates: Team News- MBSG

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will continue to miss right-back Asish Rai, who is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2025–26 ISL season. Lalengmawia Ralte will also be unavailable for this fixture.

  • 18:04 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL: Head-To-Head Record

    Historically, this matchup has been dominated by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have won all four previous ISL meetings, while Punjab FC are yet to earn a point. This gives the Mariners a clear mental advantage, but Punjab’s recent form indicates they could pose a serious challenge this time.

  • 18:02 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL Live Updates and Score: PFC Preview

    Punjab FC come into this clash in strong form, unbeaten in their last five games and growing in confidence with each outing. Their recent performances have highlighted both resilience and solid tactical organization.Under Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have struck a good balance—staying compact at the back while posing a threat on quick counter-attacks. This approach could trouble Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are likely to control possession.Just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab have a great chance to close the gap. However, proving themselves against a top side away from home will be the real test of their consistency and progress. ...

    Read Full Story
  • 18:01 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Updates: Mohun Bagan Preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant have hit a rough patch, going three matches without a win and collecting just two points, which has dropped them to third in the table. Although they still have a game in hand, the urgency to return to winning ways is growing. Coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his team’s lack of sharpness in attack, as they’ve struggled to convert chances despite creating opportunities. Their defence has also looked shaky at times, which could be risky against a counter-attacking side like Punjab. A strong performance at home could be crucial not only for three points but also...

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  • 17:03 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab all the way from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata! 

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

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