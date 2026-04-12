Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

Mohun Bagan Preview

The Mariners find themselves in unfamiliar territory after a dip in form has slightly derailed their title charge. Winless in their last three matches, Mohun Bagan have managed just two points from a possible nine, slipping to third place in the standings. While they still have a game in hand over their rivals, the pressure is mounting to deliver results quickly.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his side’s inefficiency in front of goal. Despite creating opportunities, Mohun Bagan have lacked the clinical edge needed to finish games convincingly. Their attacking unit must step up, especially in front of a passionate home crowd that expects nothing less than dominance at Salt Lake.

Defensively, the Mariners have also shown vulnerability in recent outings, something they cannot afford against a Punjab side that thrives on quick transitions. A commanding performance here could not only secure three crucial points but also restore confidence within the squad as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC have quietly built momentum and now arrive in Kolkata as one of the in-form teams in the league. Unbeaten in their last five matches, they have shown resilience and tactical discipline, registering impressive wins over strong opponents.

Under the guidance of Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have developed a balanced approach—remaining compact defensively while being dangerous on the counter. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike quickly could prove vital against a Mohun Bagan side that is expected to dominate possession.

Currently just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab FC have a golden opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. A positive result here would not only boost their playoff ambitions but also underline their growth as a competitive ISL side.

However, consistency remains key. While they have impressed in patches, delivering a strong performance against a top team away from home will be the real test of their credentials this season.

Head-to-Head

Historically, this fixture has been one-sided. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated the head-to-head record, winning all four encounters between the two sides in the Indian Super League. Punjab FC are yet to register a win or even a draw against the Mariners.

This record will undoubtedly give Mohun Bagan a psychological edge heading into the contest. However, Punjab’s current form suggests they are more than capable of challenging that narrative.

As both teams take the field on Sunday, the clash promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and high stakes—making it one of the standout fixtures of the ISL weekend.