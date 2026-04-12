Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Mariners Aim To Break 3-Match Winless Streak, Eye 2nd Spot In League Table

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be desperate to get their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign back on track when they host Punjab FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, 12 April 2026. With the title race heating up, this clash carries significant weight for both sides—one aiming to revive momentum, the other looking to continue a strong unbeaten run. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
Historically, this matchup has been dominated by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have won all four previous ISL meetings, while Punjab FC are yet to earn a point. This gives the Mariners a clear mental advantage, but Punjab’s recent form indicates they could pose a serious challenge this time.
Punjab FC come into this clash in strong form, unbeaten in their last five games and growing in confidence with each outing. Their recent performances have highlighted both resilience and solid tactical organization.Under Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have struck a good balance—staying compact at the back while posing a threat on quick counter-attacks. This approach could trouble Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are likely to control possession.Just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab have a great chance to close the gap. However, proving themselves against a top side away from home will be the real test of their consistency and progress. ...
Mohun Bagan Super Giant have hit a rough patch, going three matches without a win and collecting just two points, which has dropped them to third in the table. Although they still have a game in hand, the urgency to return to winning ways is growing. Coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his team’s lack of sharpness in attack, as they’ve struggled to convert chances despite creating opportunities. Their defence has also looked shaky at times, which could be risky against a counter-attacking side like Punjab. A strong performance at home could be crucial not only for three points but also...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab all the way from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata!