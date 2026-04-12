Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: Robson Robinho starts for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings on the bench. The attacking responsibility will rest on the Maclaren–Liston–Manvir trio. Punjab FC have also confirmed their XI, with Uvais leading the defence, while Effiong and Osuji spearhead the attack. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be desperate to get their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign back on track when they host Punjab FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, 12 April 2026. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
It was expected to be a tricky fight and Punjab are also enjoying fair share of the ball and are trying to put the homeside on the backfoot. As we speak, we have the first shot on target as Vishal Kaith makes a routine save from long distance but couldn’t grab it properly.
Mohun Bagan play the ball out and pass among themselves as they look to build play from the back. As we speak, Punjab are also winning the ball and trying to put pressure on the Mariners.
The match is underway in Kolkata! Mohun Bagan will itching to get three points as they want to climb up the table! Here we go!
Punjab FC Admin motivating his players….
Motivation needed? Sher ADMIN to the rescue 💪🔥#ISL12 #NorthWalaSwag #PunjabFC #TheShers #MBSGPFC pic.twitter.com/VmHsAOv4no
— Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) April 12, 2026
Mohun Bagan with their last-minute preparations…
Pre-game rituals in motion 💪🔥#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #MBSGPFC pic.twitter.com/7vT3jrBNB0
— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) April 12, 2026