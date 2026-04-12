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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho

🕒 Updated: April 12, 2026 19:40:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: Robson Robinho starts for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings on the bench. The attacking responsibility will rest on the Maclaren–Liston–Manvir trio. Punjab FC have also confirmed their XI, with Uvais leading the defence, while Effiong and Osuji spearhead the attack. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be desperate to get their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign back on track when they host Punjab FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, 12 April 2026. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Preview

The Mariners find themselves in unfamiliar territory after a dip in form has slightly derailed their title charge. Winless in their last three matches, Mohun Bagan have managed just two points from a possible nine, slipping to third place in the standings. While they still have a game in hand over their rivals, the pressure is mounting to deliver results quickly.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his side’s inefficiency in front of goal. Despite creating opportunities, Mohun Bagan have lacked the clinical edge needed to finish games convincingly. Their attacking unit must step up, especially in front of a passionate home crowd that expects nothing less than dominance at Salt Lake.

Defensively, the Mariners have also shown vulnerability in recent outings, something they cannot afford against a Punjab side that thrives on quick transitions. A commanding performance here could not only secure three crucial points but also restore confidence within the squad as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC have quietly built momentum and now arrive in Kolkata as one of the in-form teams in the league. Unbeaten in their last five matches, they have shown resilience and tactical discipline, registering impressive wins over strong opponents.

Under the guidance of Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have developed a balanced approach—remaining compact defensively while being dangerous on the counter. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike quickly could prove vital against a Mohun Bagan side that is expected to dominate possession.

Currently just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab FC have a golden opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. A positive result here would not only boost their playoff ambitions but also underline their growth as a competitive ISL side.

However, consistency remains key. While they have impressed in patches, delivering a strong performance against a top team away from home will be the real test of their credentials this season.

Head-to-Head

Historically, this fixture has been one-sided. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated the head-to-head record, winning all four encounters between the two sides in the Indian Super League. Punjab FC are yet to register a win or even a draw against the Mariners.

This record will undoubtedly give Mohun Bagan a psychological edge heading into the contest. However, Punjab’s current form suggests they are more than capable of challenging that narrative.

As both teams take the field on Sunday, the clash promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and high stakes—making it one of the standout fixtures of the ISL weekend.

Live Updates

  • 19:36 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 0-0 PFC After 9 Minutes

    It was expected to be a tricky fight and Punjab are also enjoying fair share of the ball and are trying to put the homeside on the backfoot. As we speak, we have the first shot on target as Vishal Kaith makes a routine save from long distance but couldn’t grab it properly. 

  • 19:33 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL Live: MSBG 0-0 PFC After 6 Minutes

    Mohun Bagan play the ball out and pass among themselves as they look to build play from the back. As we speak, Punjab are also winning the ball and trying to put pressure on the Mariners.

  • 19:28 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score and Updates: Match Underway!

    The match is underway in Kolkata! Mohun Bagan will itching to get three points as they want to climb up the table! Here we go! 

  • 19:20 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live: Pre-Match Motivation For Punjab FC!

    Punjab FC Admin motivating his players….

  • 19:18 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: Pre-Game Rituals On Point!

    Mohun Bagan with their last-minute preparations…

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 PFC | Mariners Eye Bright Start; Focus On Maclaren, Robinho

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