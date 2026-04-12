Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 1-1 PFC | Jamie Maclaren Cancels Out Dani Ramirez’s Opener, Match Evenly Poised

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: Abdul Samad makes it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Effiong puts Punjab back in the lead again, MBSG trailing. We are back for the second-half as both teams will be looking to get the winner. Half-time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata sees Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locked in an entertaining contest. Dani Ramírez gave Punjab the lead before Jamie Maclaren equalised with his eighth goal of the season. Game evenly poised for the second half. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
GOOOAL!! MOHUN BAGAN ARE BACK AGAIN!!! Sahal Abdul Samad pulls off a screamer from distance!! WHAT A GOAL!! He aimed towards the far right corner and Arshdeep has been beaten all ends up! He did get a hand to it but it wasn’t enough to keep it out!
This was Effiong’s 6th goal of the season!
60′ BACK IN THE LEAD! 🆙
Effiong Nsungusi reacts instantly to Abhimeitei’s loose interception in the box and volleys it past Vishal Kaith. 💪
MBSG 1-2 PFC
Watch #MBSGPFC LIVE on @fancode. 💻#ISL12 | @RGPunjabFC pic.twitter.com/1s467Fhv0S
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 12, 2026
MOHUN BAGAN WITH A CHANCE!! Mehtab came so close with the head from a corner!! For a while it looked like it would nestle into the back of the net, but it hits the side netting instead!
This was on expected lines, the flurry of attacks Punjab were back, MSBG didn’t look in the best of shapes after Alberto Rodriguez’s departure. But still there is a lot of time left to recuperate and make a comeback. They just need to be more confident in front of the goal and also in defence.
GOOOAL!!! Punjab FC take the lead again and it was coming! Effiong gets the ball in and the Mariners are in huge trouble now! The visitors take a shock lead!