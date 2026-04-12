Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 2-2 PFC | Sahal Abdul Samad Scores Screamer To Cancel Out Effiong’s Goal

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, Live Score and Updates: Jason Cummings free-kick found the back of the net as MBSG lead 3-2 at the death. It’s 2-2 and with few minutes remaining both the teams will be going for the kill. Abdul Samad makes it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Effiong puts Punjab back in the lead again, MBSG trailing. We are back for the second-half as both teams will be looking to get the winner. Half-time at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata sees Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locked in an entertaining contest. Dani Ramírez gave Punjab the lead before Jamie Maclaren equalised with his eighth goal of the season. Game evenly poised for the second half. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
The replays show that there was an elbow aimed at PFC goaliee Arshdeep. Was it a foul? Did MBSG got away with it? This debate will rage on!
GOOOAL!!! It’s the first-minute of added time and Jason Cummings free-kick missed everybody as it found the back of the net!!! OMG!!! Arshdeep is in distress, he made a blunder and now MBSG have the lead!! BTW 7 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Incredible 5 seconds we witnessed!! First it was a miss from Punjab as Augustin failed to convert and on the other hand, Cummins before tapping it into the back of the net was cleared it out of harm’s way!
What a match we are witnessing! It’s end-to-end stuff as the action shifts from one corner of the pitch to the other! Everyone inside the stadium are on the edge of their seats!
GOOOAL!! MOHUN BAGAN ARE BACK AGAIN!!! Sahal Abdul Samad pulls off a screamer from distance!! WHAT A GOAL!! He aimed towards the far right corner and Arshdeep has been beaten all ends up! He did get a hand to it but it wasn’t enough to keep it out!