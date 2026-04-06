LIVE | Multan Sultans vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 MUL Beat RAP By 7 Wickets

MUL vs RAP PSL 2026: Catch MUL vs RAP Live Updates, RAP vs MUL Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MUL vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Multan Sultans vs Pindiz vs Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026: Multan Sultans cruised to a comfortable win, staying at the top of the table, while Rawalpindiz slumped to their fourth straight defeat. Despite Steven Smith failing, a dominant 110-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Josh Philippe put the chase firmly in control. A few late wickets fell, but the outcome was never in doubt as Ashton Turner finished the game with 22 balls to spare. Farhan impressed with his power-hitting, while Philippe provided solid support. Rishad Hossain had an expensive outing, though Mohammad Amir Khan showed promise, highlighted by a sharp yorker to dismiss Farhan. Stay tuned for MUL vs RAP live updates, MUL vs RAP live cricket updates, MUL vs RAP Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MUL vs RAP encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans, led by Ashton Turner, have had a fairly solid start to their campaign. The side has played three matches so far, registering two wins and suffering one defeat. However, they will be keen to bounce back after a setback in their previous outing, where they went down to Lahore Qalandars by 20 runs in a rain-affected encounter. Adding to their challenge is a tight schedule, with the Sultans also set to play Quetta Gladiators just a day before this fixture.
On the other hand, Rawalpindiz have endured a difficult start in their debut PSL season. Captained by Mohammad Rizwan, the team is still searching for its first win after losing all three of its matches. They head into this game following a seven-wicket defeat against Islamabad United and will be eager to turn things around.
The surface at Gaddafi Stadium has generally favored batters, often producing high-scoring encounters, though bowlers have found assistance on a few occasions. With both sides boasting powerful hitters, fans could be in for a run-heavy contest. Encouragingly, the weather forecast looks clear, increasing the likelihood of a full match without interruptions.c
This fixture also marks the first-ever meeting between Multan Sultans and Rawalpindiz in PSL history, with their head-to-head record currently standing at 0-0.
Daryl Mitchell kept things steady in the 13th over as the batters rotated strike, taking the score to 139/2 after 13 overs.In the 14th over, Mohammad Amir Khan provided a breakthrough by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for 68, but the score still moved to 145/3 after 14 overs.The 15th over saw Rishad Hossain taken apart, with Shan Masood and Ashton Turner smashing two sixes to push the total to 161/3 after 15 overs.Mohammad Amir Khan then conceded 15 runs in the 16th over as the chase neared completion, taking the score to 176/3 after 16 overs.Finally, Ashton Turner sealed the game...
Asif Afridi went for runs in the 11th over as Josh Philippe brought up his fifty with a six, while Sahibzada Farhan continued the charge. The score moved to 122/1 after 11 overs. In the 12th over, Mohammad Amir provided a breakthrough by dismissing Philippe for 56. Despite the wicket, Farhan kept the scoreboard ticking with a boundary, as the total reached 130/2 after 12 overs.
Asif Afridi conceded boundaries in the fifth over as Josh Philippe and Sahibzada Farhan kept the momentum going, taking the score to 45/1 after 5 overs.Mohammad Amir was then taken apart in the sixth over, with Farhan smashing two sixes to push the total to 58/1 after 6 overs.Rishad Hossain bowled a tight seventh over, but the batters rotated strike well to reach 62/1 after 7 overs.The eighth over saw Philippe go on the attack, hitting a four and a six off Mohammad Amir Khan as the score climbed to 78/1 after 8 overs.A controlled ninth over from Daryl Mitchell...
Sahibzada Farhan got the chase off to a steady start in the first over against Asif Afridi, helping his side to 7/0 after 1 over.
In the second over, Mohammad Amir struck early, removing Steven Smith, but boundaries from Farhan and Josh Philippe kept the momentum going as the score reached 18/1 after 2 overs.
The third over saw controlled batting with a boundary from Farhan, taking the total to 24/1 after 3 overs.
Philippe then shifted gears in the fourth over, striking two crisp boundaries to keep the run rate high, as the chasing side moved to 35/1 after 4 overs.