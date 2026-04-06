LIVE | Multan Sultans vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: MUL Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

MUL vs RAP PSL 2026: Catch MUL vs RAP Live Updates, RAP vs MUL Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MUL vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Multan Sultans vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates.

Multan Sultans vs Pindiz vs Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026: Multan Sultans opt to bowl. Match No. 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 will see Multan Sultans take on Rawalpindiz at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, April 6. With both teams heading into the contest under different circumstances, an exciting clash is on the cards.

Multan Sultans, led by Ashton Turner, have had a fairly solid start to their campaign. The side has played three matches so far, registering two wins and suffering one defeat. However, they will be keen to bounce back after a setback in their previous outing, where they went down to Lahore Qalandars by 20 runs in a rain-affected encounter. Adding to their challenge is a tight schedule, with the Sultans also set to play Quetta Gladiators just a day before this fixture.

On the other hand, Rawalpindiz have endured a difficult start in their debut PSL season. Captained by Mohammad Rizwan, the team is still searching for its first win after losing all three of its matches. They head into this game following a seven-wicket defeat against Islamabad United and will be eager to turn things around.

The surface at Gaddafi Stadium has generally favored batters, often producing high-scoring encounters, though bowlers have found assistance on a few occasions. With both sides boasting powerful hitters, fans could be in for a run-heavy contest. Encouragingly, the weather forecast looks clear, increasing the likelihood of a full match without interruptions.c

This fixture also marks the first-ever meeting between Multan Sultans and Rawalpindiz in PSL history, with their head-to-head record currently standing at 0-0.

MUL vs RAP Playing XI

Rawalpindiz (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Amir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir