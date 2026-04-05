Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Highlights ISL: MCFC 1-0 OFC At Full-Time | Lallianzuala Chhangte Nets Winner For Islanders

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MCFC take on OFC in Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL, AS IT HAPPENED: Mumbai City FC strengthened their position at the top of the table with a narrow 1-0 victory over Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, courtesy of a decisive second-half header from captain Lallianzuala Chhangte. Stay tuned for MCFC vs OFC live score, MCFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MCFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have been one of the standout teams this season, showing consistency despite off-field uncertainties. Currently sitting at the top of the table with 14 points, the Islanders remain unbeaten and firmly in contention for the title.

Although they haven’t always been at their dominant best, Mumbai have managed to grind out results when needed. Their most notable victory came against Mohun Bagan SG at the Salt Lake Stadium, where they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win. That result not only boosted their confidence but also underlined their ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Heading into this clash, Mumbai will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run and extend their lead at the summit. With a well-structured attacking setup and strong team cohesion, they will rely on their offensive unit to break down Odisha’s defense. A win here would further solidify their grip on the top spot after seven matches.

Odisha FC

Odisha FC, meanwhile, have endured a mixed start to their campaign. The Juggernauts began the season with uncertainty and have struggled to find consistency, currently sitting ninth in the standings with five points.

Their campaign has also been disrupted by postponed fixtures, limiting their momentum. In the matches they have played, Odisha have managed two draws, one win, and one defeat, indicating a lack of rhythm in their performances. Their only victory came against Northeast United FC, but they have failed to build on that success.

As they head into this fixture, Odisha FC will be desperate to turn things around. Facing a high-flying Mumbai side will be a tough challenge, but it also presents an opportunity to make a statement. They will need to be disciplined defensively and clinical in attack to trouble the league leaders.

Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record slightly favors Mumbai City FC. In 23 meetings between the two sides, Mumbai have emerged victorious 11 times, while Odisha FC have won six matches, with six encounters ending in draws.

With current form on their side, Mumbai will start as favorites, but Odisha FC have enough quality to spring a surprise. A competitive and engaging contest is expected as both teams battle for crucial points in the ISL.