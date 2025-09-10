LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

🕒 Updated: September 10, 2025 12:51:33 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Indus Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Indus Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-

Dear Indus Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Indus Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Indus Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Winner’s Ticket No: 

 

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

LIVE | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Indus Lottery Sambad Result Today 10 September 2025 (OUT SOON): 1 Crore First Prize Announced - Check Complete Winner List

Live Updates

  • 12:51 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 10.09.2025 Live Updates: Draw Timings

    You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.

  • 05:48 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    How to check Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Today - 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM Lottery Result, Steps To Download

    Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.lotterysambad.com Or www.nagalandlotteries.com.
    Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.
    Look for Lottery Name and the Draw Date
    Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”
    Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List
LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List
LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List
LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

QUICK LINKS