LIVE | Nagaland Dear Indus Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10 September 2025 [OUT Soon]: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced at 1 pm – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
Dear Indus Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers-
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners:
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Dear Indus Cons. Prize ₹1000/-
Winner’s Ticket No:
Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.
You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.
Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.lotterysambad.com Or www.nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.
Look for Lottery Name and the Draw Date
Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”
Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.