RESULT OUT | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Meghna Lottery Sambad Result Today 12-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced - Check Complete Winner List
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 12-09-2025 (Friday) announced: The Dear Meghna Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Dasher at 6 PM, and Seagull. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.
The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:
1 PM – Dear Meghna, Morning
6 PM – Dear Dasher Evening
8 PM – Dear Seagull Night
These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.
Disclaimer- Lottery is addictive. Play responsibly. The information presented here is for informational purposes only. It does not persuade or invite people to participate in the lottery. NewsX does not support any kind of lottery.
You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results, which are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.
Step 1: Visit the official websites:
nagalandlotterysambad.com
nagalandlotteries.com
lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
Step 3: Locate “Dear Meghna” or the respective drawing name and date.
Step 4: Click on “View Today’s Result.”
Step 5: Match your ticket number with the published list to verify your winnings.