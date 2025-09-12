RESULT OUT | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Meghna Lottery Sambad Result Today 12-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced - Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 12-09-2025 (Friday) announced: The Dear Meghna Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Dasher at 6 PM, and Seagull. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Updates- 12-09-2025: Daily Draw Schedule & Prize Details

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:

1 PM – Dear Meghna, Morning

6 PM – Dear Dasher Evening

8 PM – Dear Seagull Night

These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.

Disclaimer- Lottery is addictive. Play responsibly. The information presented here is for informational purposes only. It does not persuade or invite people to participate in the lottery. NewsX does not support any kind of lottery.