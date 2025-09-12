LIVE TV
RESULT OUT | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Meghna Lottery Sambad Result Today 12-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

🕒 Updated: September 12, 2025 12:18:55 IST
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 12-09-2025 (Friday) announced: The Dear Meghna Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Dasher at 6 PM, and Seagull. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Updates- 12-09-2025: Daily Draw Schedule & Prize Details

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:

1 PM – Dear Meghna, Morning

6 PM – Dear Dasher Evening

8 PM – Dear Seagull Night

These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.

Disclaimer- Lottery is addictive. Play responsibly. The information presented here is for informational purposes only. It does not persuade or invite people to participate in the lottery. NewsX does not support any kind of lottery.

Live Updates

  • 12:18 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Meghna Result 12.09.2025 Live Updates: Draw Timings

    You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results, which are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.

  • 11:35 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    How to Check Nagaland Dear Lottery Results (Step-by-Step Guide)

    Step 1: Visit the official websites:

    nagalandlotterysambad.com

    nagalandlotteries.com

    lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

    Step 3: Locate “Dear Meghna” or the respective drawing name and date.

    Step 4: Click on “View Today’s Result.”

    Step 5: Match your ticket number with the published list to verify your winnings.

