RESULT OUT | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Dear Lottery 1 PM  Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List
Live

🕒 Updated: September 14, 2025 12:04:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Dear Lottery Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Winner’s Ticket No: 

 

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

Live Updates

  • 12:04 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result DEAR LOTTERY MORNING will be declared on NewsX site by 1:10 PM-

  • 11:43 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Lottery Result 14.09.2025 Live Updates: Draw Timings

    You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results, which are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.

  • 10:49 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    Check How to Access Nagaland Dear Lottery Results (Step-by-Step Guide)

    Step 1: Visit the official websites:

    nagalandlotterysambad.com

    nagalandlotteries.com

    lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

    Step 3: Locate “Dear Meghna” or the respective drawing name and date.

    Step 4: Click on “View Today’s Result.”

    Step 5: Match your ticket number with the published list to verify your winnings.

QUICK LINKS