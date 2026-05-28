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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: May 28, 2026 13:54:22 IST
✍️ Written by: Vanshika Ahuja

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery 28 May 2026
Nagaland Lottery 28 May 2026

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (25-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 7. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 5 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 1 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 1 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹10,000 for the second prize winner to and ₹500 for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Rise @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/  

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Rise Bumper Draw will be released at 1 pm.

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Nagaland Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result

Live Updates

  • 13:50 (IST) 28 May 2026

    Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Today LIVE: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for the Nagaland Lottery results on 28 May, 2026. Please note that purchasing Nagaland lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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