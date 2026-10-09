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Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF

🕒 Updated: October 9, 2026 08:53:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Khalid Qasid

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF

Nagaon Election Result 2026: Counting Begins At 8 AM Today (Image: AI-generated)
Nagaon Election Result 2026: Counting Begins At 8 AM Today (Image: AI-generated)

Assam result live update: The counting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha election in Assam will start today at 8 am on October 9, following polling held on October 6. The constituency witnessed a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF, with the result set to determine who wins the parliamentary seat.

Nagaon Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Nagaon Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The BJP has fielded Devasish Sharma, while the Congress has nominated Sibamoni Bora. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is also contesting the election, setting up a three-way battle for the constituency.

A total of 19,02,009 voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 13 Assembly segments. Authorities set up 1,339 polling booths and deployed 11,535 personnel to conduct the election. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the first trends and the final winner.

Live Updates

  • 07:03 (IST) 09 Oct 2026

    Nagaon Bypoll Vote Counting Begins In Assam

    Counting of votes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam began on Friday under tight security. Visuals from the Government Boys’ High School counting centre show officials beginning the counting process.

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF

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Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF

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Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF
Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF
Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF
Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF
Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF

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