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Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

🕒 Updated: October 6, 2026 10:12:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Khushi Patel

Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update
Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update

A three-cornered contest is awaiting in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency election to be held today, October 6. BJP’s Devasish Sharma, Congress’ Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal will fight each other for this constituency. A total of 19,02,009 people are eligible to cast their votes in the 13 Assembly constituencies. 1,339 polling booths have been set up for conducting the election process, and 11,535 personnel have been deputed for poll duty. The counting of votes will take place on October 9.

Live Updates

  • 09:26 (IST) 06 Oct 2026

    Why Did Humayun Kabir Get Arrested?

    As voting was taking place in the Rejinagar Assembly Constituency in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Humayun Kabir was detained after allegedly threatening police and Central forces and accusing the state police and the ruling BJP of engaging in electoral malpractice.
    He was arrested and brought to the Rejinagar Police Station after he regularly got into fights and altercations with security-related police officers. Additionally, Kabir was observed grabbing a West Bengal Police sub-inspector by the collar.

    This time, Golam Nabi Azad, Kabir’s son, is the AJUP contender from Rejinagar.

Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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