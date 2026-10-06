Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Assam By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

Nagaon By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update

A three-cornered contest is awaiting in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency election to be held today, October 6. BJP’s Devasish Sharma, Congress’ Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal will fight each other for this constituency. A total of 19,02,009 people are eligible to cast their votes in the 13 Assembly constituencies. 1,339 polling booths have been set up for conducting the election process, and 11,535 personnel have been deputed for poll duty. The counting of votes will take place on October 9.