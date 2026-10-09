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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

🕒 Updated: October 9, 2026 05:31:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Khalid Qasid

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

Nandigram By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, BJP vs TMC Fight (Image: AI-generated)
Nandigram By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, BJP vs TMC Fight (Image: AI-generated)

The counting for Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal will start today at 8 am after polling recorded a massive 80.89% turnout. The bypoll was necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat.

Nandigram Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Nandigram Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of former Adhikari aide Chandranath Rath. The Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, while a TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Mamata led TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan. The CPI has also fielded Santigopal Giri.

The Nandigram contest is being closely watched because of the constituency’s political significance and its history of intense battles involving the BJP and TMC. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the first trends and the final winner.

Live Updates

  • 05:31 (IST) 09 Oct 2026

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress
Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress
Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress
Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress
Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

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