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Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

🕒 Updated: October 6, 2026 07:19:20 IST
✍️ Written by: Khalid Qasid

Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

Nandigram By-Poll 2026: BJP, TMC And Congress In Key Contest (Image: Canva, representative photo)
Nandigram By-Poll 2026: BJP, TMC And Congress In Key Contest (Image: Canva, representative photo)

As Nandigram votes today, the high-profile seat carries significance far beyond the constituency, as it will be the first major test for the BJP since it came to power in West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s 15-year rule in the state. The contest is being closely watched amid a high-stakes political battle between the BJP and TMC. Nandigram has 2,66,419 voters, comprising 1,97,259 Hindus and 69,160 Muslims. Voting will take place across 323 polling stations, with voters set to decide the fate of the candidates in the fray.

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  • 07:19 (IST) 06 Oct 2026

Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List
Nandigram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs Congress vs AIUDF Candidates List

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