LIVE Score | Karachi 66/0 (7) | Karachi Whites vs Bahawalpur LIVE Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Karachi Off to Flying Start in 186-Run Chase vs Bahawalpur, Saim Ayub 45* (24)

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Bahawalpur were off to a brisk start, Umar provided the first breakthrough. Bahawalpur then lost wickets regularly but managed to put 185/8.
The Bahawalpur side will be led by Muhammad Imran while Karachi Region Whites have Saud Shakeel as the skipper. Opener Abdullah Fazal was in an incredible form in the first match for the Whites as he hammered 76* off 51. Khawaja Nafay also chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 20.
Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)
Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz
Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood
Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan
This has been a batting masterclass from Saim Ayub in the run chase. He is not holding back from taking his chances. He has been a brilliant all-rounder for Pakistan
As expected, a brisk start from the two batters. Karachi seem to follow this template of scoring quick runs. They have been dominant so far in the run chase and will look to build on from here.
Karachi have started the chase and what a way to begin proceedings. A boundary on the very first delivery of the innings. Good fielding effort though!
Karachi Whites have a steady batting unit that can chase down this target. But it’s going to be an easy task for them. They have to replicate what they did in the last match
Bahawalpur have been able to put up a fighting total of 185/8 in 20 overs. Karachi have a strong batting unit but this is surely a formidable score