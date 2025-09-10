Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: After PM Oli’s Resignation, Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security, MEA Issues Advisory

There is unrest in Nepal following anti-government protests and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned. Over the past two days, Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.
Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament.
Meanwhile, PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged “brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace”.
“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” PM Modi said.
Here are the latest updates:
Air India and IndiGo were among the carriers that cancelled flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday after Nepal’s capital airport was temporarily shut down amid massive anti-government protests.
The Nepal Army on Tuesday took control of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after protesters attempted to storm its premises in the evening.
Flight operations at the airport were partially suspended due to the unrest. Air India, which runs six daily flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu, cancelled four services on Tuesday. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to the Nepali capital.
Nepali students studying in India say they have suspended their travel plans and are constantly calling their families back home, worried about their safety amid the violent protests rocking the Himalayan nation.
What began as student-led “Gen Z” demonstrations against a government ban on social media has now turned into a broader movement.
On Monday, PM Oli resigned after two days of massive protests, even as the social media ban was lifted late at night. Demonstrators stormed government buildings, set the Parliament and residences of several senior leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people were killed in clashes.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.
In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.
The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on these contact numbers: +977-980 860 2881 (also available on WhatsApp) and +977-981 032 6134 (also available on WhatsApp). (ANI)