Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: After PM Oli’s Resignation, Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security, MEA Issues Advisory

Representational image

There is unrest in Nepal following anti-government protests and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned. Over the past two days, Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged “brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace”.

“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” PM Modi said.

Here are the latest updates: