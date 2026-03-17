NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Hamilton

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates. Photo: X

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first, expecting better conditions under lights with possible dew at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, March 17. Captain Keshav Maharaj felt the pitch would improve as the game progresses. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted they would have preferred to bowl as well, hoping for a stronger performance after a poor first outing. In terms of changes, New Zealand have included Josh Clarkson and Lockie Ferguson, while South Africa have brought in Wiaan Mulder to replace the injured Jordan Hermann. Catch NZ vs SA Live score, NZ vs SA T20 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand vs South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton here on NewsX.