NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Hamilton

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first, expecting better conditions under lights with possible dew at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, March 17. Captain Keshav Maharaj felt the pitch would improve as the game progresses. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted they would have preferred to bowl as well, hoping for a stronger performance after a poor first outing. In terms of changes, New Zealand have included Josh Clarkson and Lockie Ferguson, while South Africa have brought in Wiaan Mulder to replace the injured Jordan Hermann. Catch NZ vs SA Live score, NZ vs SA T20 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand vs South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton here on NewsX.
The spotlight remains firmly on the veterans. Devon Conway and Tom Latham, both dismissed cheaply in the first game, carry the burden of stabilizing a top order that lacked both patience and execution. The return of Lockie Ferguson is a significant boost for the Kiwis; his raw pace and ability to extract bounce will be essential on a Hamilton surface that historically rewards fast bowlers who can hit a hard length.
South Africa, meanwhile, is riding a wave of momentum that few saw coming given their “transitional” squad. The 19-year-old debutant Nqobani Mokoena was the architect of the first-match victory, bagging three wickets and earning Player of the Match honors. With Gerald Coetzee and Ottniel Baartman finding rhythm early, the Proteas have a pace battery that looks surprisingly cohesive. Their batting, while slightly scratchy in the chase of 92, saw a steadying hand in Connor Esterhuizen, whose unbeaten 45 proved he has the temperament for the international stage.
Seddon Park usually offers a more balanced contest than the Bay Oval. While the new ball might zip around under the lights, the ground’s shorter boundaries and true bounce often lead to scores in the 170–180 range. For New Zealand, the equation is simple: adapt or fall 0-2 behind in a five-match series. They must find a way to navigate the early threat of Mokoena and Coetzee if they want to give their bowlers a competitive total to defend.
If the Black Caps can weather the storm and post a par score, their experience should give them the edge in a high-pressure environment. However, should the Proteas’ young guns fire again, South Africa could be well on their way to a historic series win on Kiwi soil.
New Zealand reached 43/0 after 6 overs, closing out the powerplay without losing a wicket. Devon Conway continued to lead the charge, striking a powerful boundary off Ottneil Baartman and adding a couple more runs with an aggressive pull. Baartman generated some movement and beat the bat on a few occasions, but Conway managed to find gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking. He moved to 30, while Tom Latham remained on 11 as New Zealand put together a solid, wicketless powerplay.
New Zealand’s scoring rate dipped slightly as they moved to 36/0 after 5 overs, with Nqobani Mokoena keeping things tight. Devon Conway managed a couple of twos and a single but was tested by Mokoena’s short-ball tactics, even getting beaten outside off once. Tom Latham couldn’t add to his score in the over, missing a pull shot off the final delivery. Despite the quieter over, New Zealand remained steady with Conway on 23 and Latham on 11, still without losing a wicket.
New Zealand picked up momentum, reaching 31/0 after 4 overs, thanks to an impressive over from Tom Latham. Facing Ottneil Baartman, Latham broke free with a clever lap shot for six before finishing the over with a well-placed boundary past point. Baartman created a few chances in between, beating the bat with movement outside off, but Latham capitalised on the loose deliveries to collect 10 runs. Latham moved to 11, while Devon Conway remained steady on 18 as New Zealand continued their solid start.
New Zealand progressed to 21/0 after 3 overs, with Devon Conway continuing to anchor the innings confidently. Facing Gerald Coetzee again, Conway produced a classy boundary through cover-point and added a couple with a controlled pull shot. Coetzee mixed his lengths well and created a few chances, beating Conway on a couple of deliveries, but couldn’t find the breakthrough. Conway moved to 18, while Tom Latham remained on 1 as New Zealand maintained a cautious start without losing a wicket.
New Zealand continued their steady start, moving to 15/0 after 2 overs. Devon Conway remained in control, striking a crisp boundary off the first ball from debutant Nqobani Mokoena and following it up with a well-controlled pull for two. Mokoena settled into a tighter rhythm after that early blow, conceding just a few singles and keeping Tom Latham quiet at the non-striker’s end. Conway moved to 12, while Latham stayed on 1 as New Zealand built a cautious but solid foundation.