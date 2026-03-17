NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa Aim To Extend Lead, New Zealand Eye Comeback

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: New Zealand enter the second T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton with their backs against the wall after a bruising series opener at Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps’ performance on Sunday was nothing short of a disaster, as they were skittled for a meager 91 runs—their lowest T20I total at home. Mitchell Santner’s side looked shell-shocked by the movement and bounce generated by a fresh-faced South African attack, losing five wickets within the powerplay and never truly recovering.
The spotlight remains firmly on the veterans. Devon Conway and Tom Latham, both dismissed cheaply in the first game, carry the burden of stabilizing a top order that lacked both patience and execution. The return of Lockie Ferguson is a significant boost for the Kiwis; his raw pace and ability to extract bounce will be essential on a Hamilton surface that historically rewards fast bowlers who can hit a hard length.
South Africa, meanwhile, is riding a wave of momentum that few saw coming given their “transitional” squad. The 19-year-old debutant Nqobani Mokoena was the architect of the first-match victory, bagging three wickets and earning Player of the Match honors. With Gerald Coetzee and Ottniel Baartman finding rhythm early, the Proteas have a pace battery that looks surprisingly cohesive. Their batting, while slightly scratchy in the chase of 92, saw a steadying hand in Connor Esterhuizen, whose unbeaten 45 proved he has the temperament for the international stage.
Seddon Park usually offers a more balanced contest than the Bay Oval. While the new ball might zip around under the lights, the ground’s shorter boundaries and true bounce often lead to scores in the 170–180 range. For New Zealand, the equation is simple: adapt or fall 0-2 behind in a five-match series. They must find a way to navigate the early threat of Mokoena and Coetzee if they want to give their bowlers a competitive total to defend.
If the Black Caps can weather the storm and post a par score, their experience should give them the edge in a high-pressure environment. However, should the Proteas’ young guns fire again, South Africa could be well on their way to a historic series win on Kiwi soil.
South Africa head into the second T20I full of confidence despite fielding a relatively inexperienced squad. Teenage debutant Nqobani Mokoena starred in the opener with a three-wicket haul, earning Player of the Match and setting the tone for the visitors. With Gerald Coetzee and Ottniel Baartman also making an early impact, the Proteas’ pace attack has clicked well. While their batting wasn’t entirely convincing during the chase of 92, Connor Esterhuizen’s unbeaten 45 provided stability and highlighted his composure at the international level.
New Zealand head into the second T20I in Hamilton under pressure after a crushing defeat in the opener at Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps endured a forgettable outing, getting bowled out for just 91— their lowest T20I total at home—as South Africa’s inexperienced pace attack exposed their batting frailties early. Much of the focus now shifts to senior batters Devon Conway and Tom Latham, who will need to anchor the innings after both failed in the first match. There is, however, a boost for the hosts with Lockie Ferguson’s return. His express pace and ability to generate bounce could prove vital...
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