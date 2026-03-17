NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa Aim To Extend Lead, New Zealand Eye Comeback

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I- Check Out the live updates from the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates. Photo: X

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: New Zealand enter the second T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton with their backs against the wall after a bruising series opener at Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps’ performance on Sunday was nothing short of a disaster, as they were skittled for a meager 91 runs—their lowest T20I total at home. Mitchell Santner’s side looked shell-shocked by the movement and bounce generated by a fresh-faced South African attack, losing five wickets within the powerplay and never truly recovering.