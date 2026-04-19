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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table

🕒 Updated: April 19, 2026 18:38:48 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NEUFC take on MBSG in Guwahati.

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL. Photo- ISL X
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL. Photo- ISL X

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score and Updates: The Indian Super League is back in Guwahati for an important game between NorthEast United FC and defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Highlanders want to turn their season around with a big win at home, while the visitors want to move up to the top of the standings. There will be a lot of fighting because both teams need points for different reasons. Stay tuned for NEUFC vs MBSG live score, NEUFC vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NEUFC vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant knows they can’t make many more mistakes in this close title race. The current champions have shown signs of their quality this season, but they haven’t been at their best in every game.

The Mariners are still very much in the race, though. They are currently in second place on the table with 17 points from eight games. They are only one point behind the leaders, and a win in Guwahati would put more pressure on their opponents.

Bagan has one of the best teams in the league, with good players in all three areas: defence, midfield, and attack. They are dangerous against any opponent because they can control the ball and make chances. But games away from home can be hard, especially when you’re playing against a team that needs a win in front of its home fans.

The big teams from Kolkata will probably play aggressively in this game because they know that losing points at this point could cost them in the race for another ISL title.

NorthEast United Preview

NorthEast United has had a frustrating season so far and is currently in the bottom half of the standings. The Highlanders have had a hard time getting things going because of injuries, inconsistent play, and missed chances.

They are in 11th place right now with seven points, and they need to get some good results soon if they want to get back into the playoffs. But their most recent performance gave them hope.

The Highlanders fought hard to get a valuable point away from Kerala Blasters, showing strength and character under pressure. That result could give them a boost of confidence before one of their hardest games of the season.

NorthEast should also be more motivated to play in Guwahati. The home crowd’s energy can be a big deal, and they will try to use that support to throw off the visitors.

NorthEast United needs to stay tight on defence and take advantage of any chances that come their way in order to get something out of this match.

Head-to-Head Record

In this match, history strongly favours Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Mariners have won nine of the 12 times these two teams have played in the Indian Super League.

NorthEast United has only won two games, and one ended in a tie. Those numbers show how strong Mohun Bagan is, but past results don’t mean that future results will be the same. NorthEast United will think this is the best chance to change the story on their own turf.

This fight should be interesting because one side wants to win the title and the other side is proud and in a hurry. Mohun Bagan may be the favourite, but NorthEast United has enough drive to make things hard in Guwahati.

Live Updates

  • 18:34 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: NEUFC Playing XI

    NorthEast have announced their playing XIs! Asheer, Andy, Lalrinzuala and Parthib star for the home side! 

  • 18:33 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL: MBSG Playing XI

    Mohun Bagan have announced their playing XIs! Sahal, Cummings and Robson start for the Mariners. Petratos will start from the bench. 

  • 18:28 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: Duels To Watch Out For!

    The battles that matter…

  • 18:25 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live: Players To Watch Out For- MSBG

    Jamie Maclaren has been the key performer for Mohun Bagan Super Giant this season. The Australian striker currently leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals.

    His sharp movement and finishing ability have made a major impact for Bagan, and he will aim to continue his fine form by adding to his tally.

  • 18:24 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: Players To Watch Out For- NEUFC

    Lalrinzuala has been one of the standout positives for NorthEast United this season. The forward has impressed in the Indian top flight with several strong performances.

    He has already secured two valuable points for his team this campaign, including a late winning goal in the previous match.

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table

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