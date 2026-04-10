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LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win

🕒 Updated: April 10, 2026 17:24:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

OMA vs NAM ICC CWC League 2 2026: Catch OMA vs NAM Live Updates, NAM vs OMA Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Oman vs Namibia League match of the ICC CWC League 2 2026 from Windhoek here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of OMA vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Oman vs Namibia Live Score Today Match Updates ICC CWC League 2. Photo X
Oman vs Namibia Live Score Today Match Updates ICC CWC League 2. Photo X

Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Cricket Updates, ICC CWC League 2 2026Hammad Mirza’s solid 81 guided Oman to a total of 218/9, with valuable support coming from Vinayak Shukla, who chipped in with 39. With a modest target set, Namibia will look to make a strong start and capitalize on the opportunity in the chase. Stay tuned for the second innings. With the points table tightening, both sides have plenty at stake—Oman are eyeing a move into the top three, while Namibia are desperate to halt their slide and climb out of the bottom half. Stay tuned for OMA vs NAM live updates, OMA vs NAM  live cricket updates, OMA vs NAM  Live Updates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Score, Live cricket score, ICC CWC League 2 live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster OMA vs NAM encounter here on NewsX.

The visitors come into this clash brimming with confidence after a thrilling three-wicket win over the hosts just days ago. Chasing 268, Oman displayed remarkable composure to reach 274/7 with five balls remaining. The standout performer was Hammad Mirza, whose unbeaten 112 anchored the chase and underlined Oman’s growing strength in pressure situations.

Namibia, however, will draw positives from that contest. Captain Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with a fine all-round display, while contributions from Willem Myburgh and Zane Green showcased depth in the batting unit. Their bowling, led by emerging talent Max Heingo, showed promise but lacked precision in the death overs.

Heading into this rematch, Namibia will bank on home familiarity and improved execution, whereas Oman will rely on their in-form middle order and disciplined attack. With momentum on one side and redemption on the other, a fiercely competitive encounter is on the cards.

OMA vs NAM ODI Match ICC CWC League 2- Full Squad

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit(c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Zacheo van Vuuren, Michael van Lingen, Max Heingo, William Lottering.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Mujibur Ali, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Shakeel Ahmed, Hassnain Shah, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Karan Sonavale. 

Live Updates

  • 17:21 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    Oman vs Namibia Live Updates, ICC CWC League 2: NAM 5/0 After 3 Overs

    Namibia’s slow start continues as Oman’s bowlers keep things tight in the early overs. Hassnain Shah concedes just 4 runs in the second over, with Willem Myburgh managing a couple of runs but largely kept in check, taking the score to 4/0 after 2 overs.

    Mohammad Imran follows it up with another disciplined over, allowing just a single as Myburgh struggles to find fluency. After 3 overs, Namibia crawl to 5/0, still searching for momentum in the chase of 219.

  • 17:17 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    OMA vs NAM ICC CWC League 2 Score: NAM 0/0 After 1 Over

    A quiet start to the chase as Mohammad Imran delivers a maiden over. Willem Myburgh faces all six balls but fails to get off the mark, with Oman applying early pressure. Namibia end the first over at 0/0, chasing 219.

  • 16:51 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    Oman vs Namibia Live Updates, ICC CWC League 2 Score: Brassell On Top!

    Jack Brassell has been the pick of the bowlers for Namibia today as he finished with figures of 10-22-4 with a whopping economy of 2.20, unsettling the Oman batters from start to finish. 

  • 16:41 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    Oman vs Namibia ICC CWC League 2 Live Updates: OMA 218/9 After 50 Overs

    Hammad Mirza’s 81 propels Oman to a score of 218/9. He was ably supported by Vinayak Shukla, who scored 39. With not much score on the board, Namibia will expecting to go off the mark and take advantage of the situation. Stay tuned for the second innings. 

  • 16:40 (IST) 10 Apr 2026

    OMA vs NAM ICC CWC League 2 Updates: Playing XIs

    Namibia (Playing XI): Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), JJ Smit(c), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell
    Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Vinayak Shukla(w), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Ashish Odedara, Shakeel Ahmed, Jiten Ramanandi, Mujibur Ali, Mohammad Imran, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah
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LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win

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LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win

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LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win
LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win
LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win
LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win

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