LIVE | Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Today ODI Match Updates ICC CWC League 2: Namibia Need 219 Runs To Win

OMA vs NAM ICC CWC League 2 2026: Catch OMA vs NAM Live Updates, NAM vs OMA Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Oman vs Namibia League match of the ICC CWC League 2 2026 from Windhoek here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of OMA vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Oman vs Namibia Live Score Today Match Updates ICC CWC League 2. Photo X

Oman vs Namibia Live Score and Streaming Cricket Updates, ICC CWC League 2 2026: Hammad Mirza’s solid 81 guided Oman to a total of 218/9, with valuable support coming from Vinayak Shukla, who chipped in with 39. With a modest target set, Namibia will look to make a strong start and capitalize on the opportunity in the chase. Stay tuned for the second innings. With the points table tightening, both sides have plenty at stake—Oman are eyeing a move into the top three, while Namibia are desperate to halt their slide and climb out of the bottom half. Stay tuned for OMA vs NAM live updates, OMA vs NAM live cricket updates, OMA vs NAM Live Updates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Score, Live cricket score, ICC CWC League 2 live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster OMA vs NAM encounter here on NewsX.

The visitors come into this clash brimming with confidence after a thrilling three-wicket win over the hosts just days ago. Chasing 268, Oman displayed remarkable composure to reach 274/7 with five balls remaining. The standout performer was Hammad Mirza, whose unbeaten 112 anchored the chase and underlined Oman’s growing strength in pressure situations. Namibia, however, will draw positives from that contest. Captain Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with a fine all-round display, while contributions from Willem Myburgh and Zane Green showcased depth in the batting unit. Their bowling, led by emerging talent Max Heingo, showed promise but lacked precision in the death overs. Heading into this rematch, Namibia will bank on home familiarity and improved execution, whereas Oman will rely on their in-form middle order and disciplined attack. With momentum on one side and redemption on the other, a fiercely competitive encounter is on the cards.