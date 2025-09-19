(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Live

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

🕒 Updated: September 19, 2025 11:34:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result September 19, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

The results below are declared for all the series: 

To be declared 

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Live Updates

  • 11:34 (IST) 19 Sep 2025

    In Bodoland Lotteries, the winning sums from Assam are divided individually.

  • 10:30 (IST) 19 Sep 2025

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025: Assam and Bodoland both have their own lottery systems.

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(LIVE) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 19.09.2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS