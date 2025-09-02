Live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 2 September 2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Monday 02-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Bumper Lottery today, Tuesday, September 02, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-18 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date. Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-09-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Lottery Prize Money Details 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore) 2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs) 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh) 4th Prize: ₹5,000 5th Prize: ₹2,000 6th Prize: ₹1,000 7th Prize: ₹5,00 8th Prize: ₹200 9th Prize: ₹100 Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 Check out the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Lottery Result winners below at 3 PM:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TUESDAY 02-09-2025 LIVE: Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The Kerala lottery result for Tuesday, September 2, 2025's "Sthree Sakthi SS 483" draw is currently available at 3 PM. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is "SS," which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala's "Sthree Sakthi SS 483" lottery draw winners are listed below in full.