LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
Live

[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim

🕒 Updated: November 13, 2025 12:07:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner Ticket [SOON], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [SOON], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [SOON]. Full list of Winners' ticket numbers to be declared here.

[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Result | statelottery.kerala.gov.in Falam:  This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Thursday at 3 PM. The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50 and its prefix is ‘KN’.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [SOON], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [SOON], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [SOON].

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN- 597 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Draw have been released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 13-11-2025: Full List of Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – 
Agent Name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs.30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – 

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13-11-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN- 597 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 12:07 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: 7 Days Weekly Lucky Draws

    Kerala runs seven weekly lotteries: Akshaya (Sunday), Win-Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Fifty-Fifty (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday), and Karunya (Saturday).

  • 11:51 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 13.11.2025: Key Lottery Details

    The KN-597 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled to take place today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for November 13, 2025, will be announced shortly after the draw starts.

  • 11:43 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 LIVE: Lucky Draw Official Website

    Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.

  • 11:35 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Live – November 13, 2025: What Does It Mean If Your Ticket Is Damaged?

    A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.

    Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.

  • 11:20 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 13-11-2025: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

Load More
[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim
[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim
[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim
[LIVE] | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 597 Lottery Sambad Result Today (13-11-2025): Thursday KN-597 Lucky Draw 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Full Winner List & How To Claim

QUICK LINKS