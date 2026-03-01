Kerala State Lottery Result Today 01.03.2026, Samrudhi SM-44 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (01-03-2026) LIVE Updates | Samrudhi SM-44 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Samrudhi SM-44 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SM’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Sunday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM-44 Lottery Result will be declared today, Sunday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Samrudhi SM-44 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-44 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000- (Yet To Be Announced)
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 1 March 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.