Kerala State Lottery Result Today 13.03.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today (13-03-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Agent Name:
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Suvarna Keralam SK-44 Lottery Series-
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000-
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 12 March 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.