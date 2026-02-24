LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Live

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

🕒 Updated: February 24, 2026 14:08:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Kerala State Lottery Result
Kerala State Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today (24-02-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Sunday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 24-02-2026, Full List of Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Agent Name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Agent name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Sthree-Sakthi SS-504 Lottery Series-  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24-02-2025: Prize structure of Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 14:07 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result, 24 February 2026 SS-508 Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Details

    Prize Breakdown:

    • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore (1 winner)

    • 2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 (11 winners)

    • 4th Prize: ₹5,000 (19 winners)

    • 5th Prize: ₹2,000 (6 winners)

    • 6th Prize: ₹1,000 (25 winners)

    • 7th Prize: ₹500 (76 winners)

    • 8th Prize: ₹200 (92 winners)

    • 9th Prize: ₹100 (150 winners)

  • 14:06 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24-02-2026: Types Of Bumper Lotteries

    Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.

  • 14:06 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: SS-508 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Will Be DECLARED By 3 PM.

    The Kerala lottery result SS-508 Tuesday lucky draw result will be declared by 3 PM.

  • 12:41 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 24.02.2026: Key Lottery Details

    The SS-508 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for February 24, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts. 

  • 12:40 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-02-2026 LIVE: Lucky Draw Official Website

    Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.

Load More
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 24.02.2026, Sthree-Sakthi SS-508 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

QUICK LINKS