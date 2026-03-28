Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.02.2026, Summer Bumper BR-108 LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Summer Bumper BR-108 Live: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the much-awaited results of the Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery on March 28, 2026. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. As one of the most popular bumper lotteries in the state, the event has generated significant excitement among participants.

This year’s bumper comes with a massive top prize of ₹10 crore, making it one of the biggest payouts offered by the Kerala lottery system. The second prize has been fixed at ₹1 crore, adding to the overall appeal of the draw. Several other prize categories are also part of the scheme, giving more participants a chance to win.

A total of around 54 lakh tickets have been released for the Summer Bumper BR-108 draw, with each ticket priced at ₹250. The large number of tickets sold reflects the strong response from across Kerala, where lottery draws continue to attract widespread public interest. From regular players to first-time buyers, many are hoping for a lucky break.

As the countdown to the draw nears its end, anticipation is building among ticket holders who are eagerly waiting to see if their numbers come up. The results will be announced officially and the full list of winning numbers will be made available shortly after the draw concludes.

Participants are advised to check the results through official sources and verify their ticket numbers carefully. Further instructions regarding prize claims and deadlines will also be issued by the Kerala State Lottery Department along with the results.