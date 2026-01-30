OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.01.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. RT 207473

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30.01.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. RT 207473

Kerala Lottery Result Today (30-01-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Sunday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [RT 207473], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [RV 815474], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [RT 629545].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Suvarna Keralam SK-38 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 30-01-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – RT 207473



Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – RV 815474

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – RT 629545

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4th Prize Rs. 5,000- 0058, 1791, 1822, 1824, 2973, 4035, 4560, 4722, 5363, 5662, 5672, 6409, 6549, 7200, 7251, 8650, 9033, 9103, 9694

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0281, 1252, 3027, 4803, 7734, 8085

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0426, 1126, 1557, 2253, 2762, 3048, 3321, 3652, 3656, 4160, 4282, 4363, 4720, 4743, 6381, 6992, 7322, 7327, 7599, 7944, 7984, 8161, 8611, 9031, 9405

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0104, 0216, 0218, 0243, 0265, 0512, 0534, 0589, 0612, 0650, 0660, 0674, 0715, 0845, 1214, 1265, 1343, 1770, 1998, 2007, 2020, 2336, 2450, 2646, 2878, 2987, 3045, 3202, 3256, 3386, 3564, 3727, 3751, 3790, 3799, 3818, 4019, 4367, 4429, 4712, 4771, 5179, 5471, 5716, 5752, 5898, 6053, 6152, 6271, 6446, 6654, 6710, 6906, 6961, 7105, 7207, 7273, 7418, 7598, 7713, 7801, 8003, 8203, 8412, 8505, 8567, 8607, 8672, 8708, 8840, 8923, 9003, 9114, 9160, 9337, 9497

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0238, 0308, 0434, 0545, 0755, 0797, 0822, 0881, 1007, 1086, 1344, 1522, 1551, 1570, 1590, 1634, 1717, 1799, 1955, 2083, 2230, 2534, 2555, 2700, 2712, 2829, 3378, 3424, 3456, 3655, 3807, 3872, 3930, 4070, 4217, 4301, 4426, 4539, 5094, 5453, 5589, 5645, 5667, 5794, 5827, 5955, 6026, 6044, 6411, 6502, 6533, 6545, 6572, 6761, 6764, 6827, 6919, 6970, 7008, 7064, 7120, 7468, 7523, 7584, 7589, 7611, 7880, 7882, 7886, 7946, 7965, 8016, 8019, 8036, 8069, 8372, 8419, 8570, 8612, 8688, 8798, 8874, 9131, 9319, 9352, 9372, 9510, 9535, 9539, 9748, 9776, 9869

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1545 3571 3086 5421 1075 2826 0106 9670 5553 0788 8219 0645 1272 1624 3476 9268 1948 3004 4411 5115 3091 3236 3610 6085 3548 6135 7865 6303 3967 4144 6680 0279 8315 2452 3121 5841 9907 6491 4277 7223 7390 9233 3183 0456 3703 2906 2740 7204 5234 4527 5558 1014 6093 9222 2260 6902 0496 4340 3590 8847 3204 1820 2211 0861 9596 7724 7009 1711 8263 9515 3010 7922 7360 2318 4042 7310 0623 7040 5228 9685 2828 1941 1217 8698 3060 1494 5606 0181 0959 2526 5884 7404 7853 1690 9996 5159 5822 3844 9286 9668 6832 7458 5450 5450 5437 9743 8059 5913 3085 1542 6808 3604 3507 0558 0165 6852 8919 1931 8637 8769 1619 9854 0466

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 30-01-2025: Prize Structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-38 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)