OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.01.2026, Karunya KR-740 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete Winners List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. KJ 972477
Kerala Lottery Result Today (31-01-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya KR-740 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya KR-740 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KR’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Saturday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya KR-740 Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya KR-740 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [KJ 972477], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [KK 649387], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [KH 648824].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-740 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – KJ 972477
Agent Name: R Gopalumar [T-11233], Attingal
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – KK 649387
Agent name- Manju [E-6597], Ernakulam
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – KH 648824
Agent name- Biju K.V [D-5177], Thamarassery
Karunya KR-740 Lottery Series-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4th Prize Rs. 5,000- 2013, 3163, 3243, 4024, 4160, 5045, 6137, 6354, 7789, 7920, 8026, 8159, 8200, 8515, 8817, 8914, 9101, 9220, 9885
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1901, 5000, 5209, 5818, 7957, 9064
6th Prize Winners Ticket No– 0079, 0545, 0860, 0961, 1166, 1817, 2621, 2635, 2711, 2829, 2884, 3565, 4034, 4669, 5200, 5292, 5679, 6131, 6260, 6964, 7118, 7488, 8432, 8651, 9157
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0085, 0258, 0259, 0371, 0394, 0461, 0482, 0541, 0718, 0852, 1240, 1385, 1419, 1511, 1581, 1744, 1839, 2021, 2099, 2155, 2209, 2379, 2397, 2473, 2521, 2836, 3057, 3104, 3204, 3310, 3317, 3373, 3554, 3947, 4057, 4078, 4103, 4232, 4460, 4496, 4861, 4904, 5003, 5085, 5285, 5709, 5738, 5843, 5914, 5920, 6110, 6229, 6245, 6286, 6572, 6590, 6982, 7029, 7317, 7413, 7807, 8081, 8083, 8260, 8731, 8888, 8993, 9299, 9428, 9465, 9662, 9667, 9706, 9869, 9912, 9927
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0267, 0444, 0575, 0864, 0898, 0997, 1088, 1120, 1156, 1218, 1290, 1530, 1627, 1657, 1669, 1735, 1852, 1878, 2186, 2254, 2374, 2423, 2439, 2535, 2773, 2970, 3345, 3476, 3509, 3591, 3637, 3716, 3842, 4094, 4096, 4204, 4316, 4340, 4359, 4481, 4627, 4662, 4692, 4981, 5042, 5072, 5416, 5473, 5690, 5744, 6461, 6470, 6576, 6595, 6672, 6759, 6821, 6927, 7025, 7112, 7218, 7224, 7245, 7324, 7419, 7459, 7578, 7580, 7751, 7786, 7890, 7909, 7938, 8024, 8186, 8193, 8323, 8440, 8478, 8498, 8501, 8522, 8561, 8721, 8785, 8898, 8963, 9011, 9527, 9698, 9763, 9989
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – Yet To Be Announced
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
