[LIVE] | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10-10-2025) LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-22 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket [SOON], 2nd Prize for [SOON] | Check Complete Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Today (10-10-2025) LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-22 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Falam Today 10-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Lottery Result will be declared on Friday at 3 PM. The first prize winner will receive ₹1,00,00,000, the second prize is ₹30,00,000, and the third prize is ₹5,00,000. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 30 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Lottery will be announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 each, feature the draw number with the prefix “SK.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Lucky Draw results has started on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Suvarna Keralam SK-22, which is drawn daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 10-10-2025: Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

Agent Name:



Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 10-10-2025: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 10-10-2025: Prize Money Deductions

If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)