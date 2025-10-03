{OUT} Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Lottery Result Today (03.10.2025) Friday Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket [RD 823274], 2nd Prize Ticket [RM 263475] – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Lottery Result Today 3.10.2025 LIVE Updates: On 3 October 2025, Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Lottery Result 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- wob by Ticket number RD 823274 by by MA Shivarajan Pillai Lottery Agency, Pathanamthitta, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to Ticket RM 263475, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs goes to RH 254600 by Meenakshi Lotteries, Kottayam.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 03-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Friday, Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/- to RD 823274 by MA Shivarajan Pillai Lottery Agency, Pathanamthitta, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to RM 263475 by Sireesha CN [T-8853], Thiruvananthapuram, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to RH 254600 by Meenakshi Lotteries, Kottayam. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 30 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “SK.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 03-10-2025: Full List of Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – RD 823274

Agent Name: MA SHIVARAJAN PILLAI LOTTERY AGENCY, PATHANAMTHITTA



Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – RM 263475

Agent name- SIREESHA CN [T-8853], THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – RH 254600

Agent name- MEENAKSHI LOTTERIES, KOTTAYAM

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0825, 1275, 1456, 2176, 2615, 2676, 3614, 3632, 3711, 5413, 5698, 5723, 6006, 6790, 6885, 7345, 9097, 9779, 9799

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1510, 3092, 3251, 3999, 5395, 8889

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0875, 1298, 1583, 1750, 1794, 2083, 2175, 2719, 3362, 3606, 4046, 4693, 5773, 6789, 6862, 6881, 7352, 7727, 7833, 8868, 8947, 8951, 9070, 9350, 9717

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –0001, 0126, 0145, 0975, 1031, 1173, 1213, 1297, 1325, 1373, 1561, 1627, 1691, 2334, 2339, 2675, 3111, 3163, 3312, 3706, 3839, 4077, 4089, 4155, 4371, 4786, 5181, 5243, 5324, 5475, 5578, 5636, 5693, 5845, 5941, 6141, 6223, 6333, 6353, 6544, 6556, 6623, 6656, 6864, 6931, 7112, 7273, 7520, 7524, 7565, 7581, 7643, 7679, 7787, 7809, 7845, 8090, 8161, 8195, 8197, 8233, 8329, 8349, 8453, 8554, 8566, 8702, 8953, 8967, 9416, 9656, 9753, 9817, 9867, 9891, 9979

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0099, 0138, 0163, 0186, 0257, 0684, 0897, 0909, 0964, 1197, 1226, 1274, 1445, 1508, 1840, 2530, 2541, 2716, 2792, 2885, 3263, 3337, 3468, 3523, 3815, 3882, 3985, 4127, 4293, 4353, 4449, 4474, 4483, 4752, 4764, 4885, 4944, 5056, 5109, 5252, 5282, 5344, 5364, 5501, 5548, 5584, 5732, 5750, 5807, 5933, 5946, 6075, 6087, 6129, 6637, 6869, 6872, 6898, 7033, 7081, 7093, 7147, 7172, 7226, 7281, 7495, 7922, 8064, 8102, 8116, 8189, 8219, 8242, 8400, 8407, 8440, 8669, 8704, 8818, 8893, 8917, 8985, 9079, 9194, 9426, 9476, 9675, 9740, 9870, 9902

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 03-10-2025: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam (SK 21) Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)