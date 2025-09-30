{OUT} Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Result Today (30.9.2025) Tuesday Lucky Draw LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won by Ticket [SO 500622] to P. Babu [Q-2004], Kollam – Check Complete Winners List

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: September 30, 2025 16:12:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025 LIVE Updates: On 30 September 2025, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 30 -09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Tuesday, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/- to SO 500622, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to SR 735215, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to SN 767729. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 30 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “SS.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Tuesday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Sthree Sakthi SS-487 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 30-09-2025: Full List of Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –  SO 500622
Agent Name: P. Babu [Q-2004], Kollam

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –  SR 735215

Agent name- Mahalaxhmi Lottery Agency, Anjoor

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – SN 767729

Agent name- Matha Lucky Centre, Cherpu

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – SN500622 SP500622
SR500622 SS500622
ST500622 SU500622
SV500622 SW500622
SX500622 SY500622 SZ500622

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0800, 1938, 2330, 2525, 2917, 3264, 3337, 3808, 3976, 4628, 5337, 5905, 6524, 6746, 7649, 7855, 8250, 8637, 9191

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1382, 3998, 7109, 7616, 8889, 9800

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0267, 0285, 1316, 1493, 1762, 1972, 2175, 2518, 3858, 4159, 4383, 4551, 4583, 4782, 4800, 5065, 5864, 6401, 7686, 7908, 8529, 8535, 8902, 9353, 9737

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0092, 0121, 0238, 0552, 0576, 0838, 0871, 0875, 1080, 1186, 1199, 1320, 1489, 1539, 1643, 1947, 2092, 2142, 2247, 2334, 2340, 2658, 2807, 2899, 3093, 3116, 3159, 3164, 3282, 3404, 3427, 3578, 3673, 3745, 3887, 4045, 4173, 4178, 4326, 4494, 4499, 4579, 4612, 4640, 4839, 5043, 5500, 5584, 5715, 5740, 6028, 6164, 6222, 6322, 6639, 6707, 6729, 6744, 6961, 7324, 7369, 7606, 7609, 7727, 7972, 8267, 8377, 8383, 8640, 8703, 8928, 8929, 9301, 9488, 9642, 9875

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0175, 0249, 0395, 0515, 0523, 0528, 0759, 0992, 1015, 1029, 1404, 1545, 1699, 1719, 1950, 2053, 2068, 2103, 2125, 2126, 2262, 2294, 2311, 2367, 2405, 2643, 2675, 2704, 2705, 2825, 2841, 2886, 2913, 2955, 3922, 4048, 4123, 4183, 4187, 4356, 4507, 4548, 4685, 4716, 4797, 4814, 4853, 4960, 4977, 5010, 5111, 5143, 5172, 5261, 5620, 5843, 6051, 6205, 6207, 6493, 6564, 6651, 6714, 7083, 7084, 7205, 7244, 7349, 7397, 7435, 7705, 7786, 7802, 7829, 8191, 8201, 8227, 8550, 9054, 9339, 9381, 9444, 9495, 9542, 9593, 9733, 9848, 9849

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0001, 0014, 0044, 0134, 0181, 0231, 0244, 0298, 0499, 0526, 0549, 0554, 0662, 0740, 0889, 0962, 1148, 1162, 1223, 1460, 1718, 2001, 2016, 2099, 2284, 2312, 2322, 2432, 2501, 2526, 2579, 2750, 2894, 2925, 3063, 3077, 3199, 3267, 3276, 3356, 3406, 3411, 3412, 3537, 3543, 3573, 3630, 3818, 3854, 4011, 4104, 4139, 4192, 4208, 4224, 4249, 4291, 4333, 4362, 4413, 4466, 4558, 4602, 4762, 4829, 4891, 4904, 5034, 5053, 5140, 5208, 5344, 5415, 5434, 5511, 5531, 5577, 5708, 5725, 5820, 5823, 5919, 6343, 6411, 6478, 6686, 6747, 6792, 6818, 6932, 6976, 6988, 7028, 7127, 7172, 7185, 7233, 7237, 7249, 7273, 7280, 7460, 7546, 7551, 7619, 7647, 7670, 7737, 7738, 7828, 7831, 7875, 7936, 8206, 8231, 8237, 8321, 8467, 8584, 8600, 8666, 8955, 8976, 8997, 9047, 9385, 9418, 9435, 9463, 9707, 9712, 9829, 9853, 9933, 9968

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 30-09-2025: Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 15:52 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Kerala SS-487 Lottery Result Live: NINTH PRIZE

    0001, 0014, 0044, 0134, 0181, 0231, 0244, 0298, 0499, 0526, 0549, 0554, 0662, 0740, 0889, 0962, 1148, 1162, 1223, 1460, 1718, 2001, 2016, 2099, 2284, 2312, 2322, 2432, 2501, 2526, 2579, 2750, 2894, 2925, 3063, 3077, 3199, 3267, 3276, 3356, 3406, 3411, 3412, 3537, 3543, 3573, 3630, 3818, 3854, 4011, 4104, 4139, 4192, 4208, 4224, 4249, 4291, 4333, 4362, 4413, 4466, 4558, 4602, 4762, 4829, 4891, 4904, 5034, 5053, 5140, 5208, 5344, 5415, 5434, 5511, 5531, 5577, 5708, 5725, 5820, 5823, 5919, 6343, 6411, 6478, 6686, 6747, 6792, 6818, 6932, 6976, 6988, 7028, 7127, 7172, 7185, 7233, 7237, 7249, 7273, 7280, 7460, 7546, 7551, 7619, 7647, 7670, 7737, 7738, 7828, 7831, 7875, 7936, 8206, 8231, 8237, 8321, 8467, 8584, 8600, 8666, 8955, 8976, 8997, 9047, 9385, 9418, 9435, 9463, 9707, 9712, 9829, 9853, 9933, 9968

  • 15:38 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Kerala SS-487 Lottery Result Live: EIGHTH PRIZE

    0175, 0249, 0395, 0515, 0523, 0528, 0759, 0992, 1015, 1029, 1404, 1545, 1699, 1719, 1950, 2053, 2068, 2103, 2125, 2126, 2262, 2294, 2311, 2367, 2405, 2643, 2675, 2704, 2705, 2825, 2841, 2886, 2913, 2955, 3922, 4048, 4123, 4183, 4187, 4356, 4507, 4548, 4685, 4716, 4797, 4814, 4853, 4960, 4977, 5010, 5111, 5143, 5172, 5261, 5620, 5843, 6051, 6205, 6207, 6493, 6564, 6651, 6714, 7083, 7084, 7205, 7244, 7349, 7397, 7435, 7705, 7786, 7802, 7829, 8191, 8201, 8227, 8550, 9054, 9339, 9381, 9444, 9495, 9542, 9593, 9733, 9848, 9849

  • 15:35 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Kerala SS-487 Lottery Result Live: SEVENTH PRIZE

    0092, 0121, 0238, 0552, 0576, 0838, 0871, 0875, 1080, 1186, 1199, 1320, 1489, 1539, 1643, 1947, 2092, 2142, 2247, 2334, 2340, 2658, 2807, 2899, 3093, 3116, 3159, 3164, 3282, 3404, 3427, 3578, 3673, 3745, 3887, 4045, 4173, 4178, 4326, 4494, 4499, 4579, 4612, 4640, 4839, 5043, 5500, 5584, 5715, 5740, 6028, 6164, 6222, 6322, 6639, 6707, 6729, 6744, 6961, 7324, 7369, 7606, 7609, 7727, 7972, 8267, 8377, 8383, 8640, 8703, 8928, 8929, 9301, 9488, 9642, 9875

  • 15:30 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Kerala SS-487 Lottery Result Live: SIXTH PRIZE

    0267, 0285, 1316, 1493, 1762, 1972, 2175, 2518, 3858, 4159, 4383, 4551, 4583, 4782, 4800, 5065, 5864, 6401, 7686, 7908, 8529, 8535, 8902, 9353, 9737

  • 15:27 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Kerala SS-487 Lottery Result Live: THIRD PRIZE

    3rd Prize – ₹ 5,00,000/-
    SN 767729

QUICK LINKS