{OUT} Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Result Today (30.9.2025) Tuesday Lucky Draw LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won by Ticket [SO 500622] to P. Babu [Q-2004], Kollam – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025 LIVE Updates: On 30 September 2025, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 30 -09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Tuesday, Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/- to SO 500622, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to SR 735215, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to SN 767729. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 30 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number following the prefix “SS.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Tuesday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Sthree Sakthi SS-487 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – SO 500622
Agent Name: P. Babu [Q-2004], Kollam
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – SR 735215
Agent name- Mahalaxhmi Lottery Agency, Anjoor
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – SN 767729
Agent name- Matha Lucky Centre, Cherpu
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – SN500622 SP500622
SR500622 SS500622
ST500622 SU500622
SV500622 SW500622
SX500622 SY500622 SZ500622
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0800, 1938, 2330, 2525, 2917, 3264, 3337, 3808, 3976, 4628, 5337, 5905, 6524, 6746, 7649, 7855, 8250, 8637, 9191
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1382, 3998, 7109, 7616, 8889, 9800
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0267, 0285, 1316, 1493, 1762, 1972, 2175, 2518, 3858, 4159, 4383, 4551, 4583, 4782, 4800, 5065, 5864, 6401, 7686, 7908, 8529, 8535, 8902, 9353, 9737
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0092, 0121, 0238, 0552, 0576, 0838, 0871, 0875, 1080, 1186, 1199, 1320, 1489, 1539, 1643, 1947, 2092, 2142, 2247, 2334, 2340, 2658, 2807, 2899, 3093, 3116, 3159, 3164, 3282, 3404, 3427, 3578, 3673, 3745, 3887, 4045, 4173, 4178, 4326, 4494, 4499, 4579, 4612, 4640, 4839, 5043, 5500, 5584, 5715, 5740, 6028, 6164, 6222, 6322, 6639, 6707, 6729, 6744, 6961, 7324, 7369, 7606, 7609, 7727, 7972, 8267, 8377, 8383, 8640, 8703, 8928, 8929, 9301, 9488, 9642, 9875
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0175, 0249, 0395, 0515, 0523, 0528, 0759, 0992, 1015, 1029, 1404, 1545, 1699, 1719, 1950, 2053, 2068, 2103, 2125, 2126, 2262, 2294, 2311, 2367, 2405, 2643, 2675, 2704, 2705, 2825, 2841, 2886, 2913, 2955, 3922, 4048, 4123, 4183, 4187, 4356, 4507, 4548, 4685, 4716, 4797, 4814, 4853, 4960, 4977, 5010, 5111, 5143, 5172, 5261, 5620, 5843, 6051, 6205, 6207, 6493, 6564, 6651, 6714, 7083, 7084, 7205, 7244, 7349, 7397, 7435, 7705, 7786, 7802, 7829, 8191, 8201, 8227, 8550, 9054, 9339, 9381, 9444, 9495, 9542, 9593, 9733, 9848, 9849
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0001, 0014, 0044, 0134, 0181, 0231, 0244, 0298, 0499, 0526, 0549, 0554, 0662, 0740, 0889, 0962, 1148, 1162, 1223, 1460, 1718, 2001, 2016, 2099, 2284, 2312, 2322, 2432, 2501, 2526, 2579, 2750, 2894, 2925, 3063, 3077, 3199, 3267, 3276, 3356, 3406, 3411, 3412, 3537, 3543, 3573, 3630, 3818, 3854, 4011, 4104, 4139, 4192, 4208, 4224, 4249, 4291, 4333, 4362, 4413, 4466, 4558, 4602, 4762, 4829, 4891, 4904, 5034, 5053, 5140, 5208, 5344, 5415, 5434, 5511, 5531, 5577, 5708, 5725, 5820, 5823, 5919, 6343, 6411, 6478, 6686, 6747, 6792, 6818, 6932, 6976, 6988, 7028, 7127, 7172, 7185, 7233, 7237, 7249, 7273, 7280, 7460, 7546, 7551, 7619, 7647, 7670, 7737, 7738, 7828, 7831, 7875, 7936, 8206, 8231, 8237, 8321, 8467, 8584, 8600, 8666, 8955, 8976, 8997, 9047, 9385, 9418, 9435, 9463, 9707, 9712, 9829, 9853, 9933, 9968
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
0001, 0014, 0044, 0134, 0181, 0231, 0244, 0298, 0499, 0526, 0549, 0554, 0662, 0740, 0889, 0962, 1148, 1162, 1223, 1460, 1718, 2001, 2016, 2099, 2284, 2312, 2322, 2432, 2501, 2526, 2579, 2750, 2894, 2925, 3063, 3077, 3199, 3267, 3276, 3356, 3406, 3411, 3412, 3537, 3543, 3573, 3630, 3818, 3854, 4011, 4104, 4139, 4192, 4208, 4224, 4249, 4291, 4333, 4362, 4413, 4466, 4558, 4602, 4762, 4829, 4891, 4904, 5034, 5053, 5140, 5208, 5344, 5415, 5434, 5511, 5531, 5577, 5708, 5725, 5820, 5823, 5919, 6343, 6411, 6478, 6686, 6747, 6792, 6818, 6932, 6976, 6988, 7028, 7127, 7172, 7185, 7233, 7237, 7249, 7273, 7280, 7460, 7546, 7551, 7619, 7647, 7670, 7737, 7738, 7828, 7831, 7875, 7936, 8206, 8231, 8237, 8321, 8467, 8584, 8600, 8666, 8955, 8976, 8997, 9047, 9385, 9418, 9435, 9463, 9707, 9712, 9829, 9853, 9933, 9968
0175, 0249, 0395, 0515, 0523, 0528, 0759, 0992, 1015, 1029, 1404, 1545, 1699, 1719, 1950, 2053, 2068, 2103, 2125, 2126, 2262, 2294, 2311, 2367, 2405, 2643, 2675, 2704, 2705, 2825, 2841, 2886, 2913, 2955, 3922, 4048, 4123, 4183, 4187, 4356, 4507, 4548, 4685, 4716, 4797, 4814, 4853, 4960, 4977, 5010, 5111, 5143, 5172, 5261, 5620, 5843, 6051, 6205, 6207, 6493, 6564, 6651, 6714, 7083, 7084, 7205, 7244, 7349, 7397, 7435, 7705, 7786, 7802, 7829, 8191, 8201, 8227, 8550, 9054, 9339, 9381, 9444, 9495, 9542, 9593, 9733, 9848, 9849
0092, 0121, 0238, 0552, 0576, 0838, 0871, 0875, 1080, 1186, 1199, 1320, 1489, 1539, 1643, 1947, 2092, 2142, 2247, 2334, 2340, 2658, 2807, 2899, 3093, 3116, 3159, 3164, 3282, 3404, 3427, 3578, 3673, 3745, 3887, 4045, 4173, 4178, 4326, 4494, 4499, 4579, 4612, 4640, 4839, 5043, 5500, 5584, 5715, 5740, 6028, 6164, 6222, 6322, 6639, 6707, 6729, 6744, 6961, 7324, 7369, 7606, 7609, 7727, 7972, 8267, 8377, 8383, 8640, 8703, 8928, 8929, 9301, 9488, 9642, 9875
0267, 0285, 1316, 1493, 1762, 1972, 2175, 2518, 3858, 4159, 4383, 4551, 4583, 4782, 4800, 5065, 5864, 6401, 7686, 7908, 8529, 8535, 8902, 9353, 9737
3rd Prize – ₹ 5,00,000/-
SN 767729