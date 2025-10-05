{OUT} | Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result Today (05.10.2025) Sunday Lucky Draw : 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Ticket Number [MC 275170] to M JOSE [M-2655], TIRUR – Check Full Winners List

Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (05.10.2025) Sunday Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- to MC 275170, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to MC 140346, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to MC 503608. The ticket number has been announced. - Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Today 05-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Sunday, Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/- to MC 275170, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to MC 140346, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to MC 503608. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the highly anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “SM.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Sunday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Samrudhi SM-23 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 05-10-2025: Full List of Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – MC 275170

Agent Name: M JOSE [M-2655], TIRUR



Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Lakh

Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No – MC140346

Agent name- NEW STAR LOTTERY AGENCY, PALAKKAD

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – MC 503608

Agent name- KAIRALI AGENCIES, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0082, 0333, 1866, 2338, 3176,

3868, 3878, 4038, 4991, 6410,

6449, 7076, 7550, 8448, 8603,

8759, 8966, 9446, 9601

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 2220, 2464, 4980, 5387, 5739, 6128

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1218, 1381, 1593, 1848, 2552, 3058, 4238, 4318, 4606, 4621, 4968, 5021, 5066, 5384, 5395, 6241, 6469, 6826, 7130, 8006, 9025, 9140, 9327, 9507, 9699

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0264, 0278, 0279, 0400, 0594, 0866, 1122,

1124, 1201, 1267, 1411, 1415, 1476, 1621,

1787, 1883, 2014, 2347, 2577, 2623, 2690,

2717, 2954, 3022, 3237, 3272, 3295, 3327,

3441, 3560, 3613, 3683, 3988, 4181, 4379,

4539, 4544, 4642, 5403, 5508, 5589, 5743,

5904, 5959, 6000, 6084, 6160, 6216, 6338,

6471, 6601, 6653, 6747, 6853, 6898, 6921,

7048, 7111, 7302, 7496, 7574, 7772, 7844,

7876, 8079, 8249, 8453, 8511, 8975, 9094,

9374, 9476, 9491, 9829, 9923, 9994

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0027, 0238, 0387, 0501, 0526, 0605, 0665,

0990, 1076, 1210, 1582, 1671, 1692, 2086,

2298, 2389, 2441, 2543, 2627, 2767, 2786,

2836, 2951, 2996, 3041, 3076, 3172, 3282,

3300, 3319, 3356, 3447, 3501, 3567, 3843,

3845, 4009, 4108, 4121, 4285, 4334, 4362,

4380, 4480, 4755, 4813, 4855, 4983, 4989,

5045, 5128, 5153, 5246, 5303, 5397, 5399,

5665, 5812, 5910, 6023, 6222, 6431, 6485,

6669, 6767, 6830, 6833, 6863, 6989, 7004,

7096, 7179, 7349, 7497, 7643, 7682, 7684,

7708, 7863, 7947, 8077, 8100, 8137, 8604,

8698, 8883, 8964, 9022, 9321, 9346, 9609, 9669

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 05-10-2025: Prize structure of Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)