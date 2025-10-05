{OUT} | Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result Today (05.10.2025) Sunday Lucky Draw : 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Ticket Number [MC 275170] to M JOSE [M-2655], TIRUR – Check Full Winners List

Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (05.10.2025) Sunday Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- to MC 275170, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to MC 140346, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to MC 503608. The ticket number has been announced. - Check Complete Winners List
Kerala Lottery Results Today 05-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Sunday, Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw is declared at 3 PM. Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/- to MC 275170, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to MC 140346, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to MC 503608. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the highly anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “SM.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Sunday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Samrudhi SM-23 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-23 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – MC 275170
Agent Name: M JOSE [M-2655], TIRUR
Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No – MC140346
Agent name- NEW STAR LOTTERY AGENCY, PALAKKAD
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – MC 503608
Agent name- KAIRALI AGENCIES, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0082, 0333, 1866, 2338, 3176,
3868, 3878, 4038, 4991, 6410,
6449, 7076, 7550, 8448, 8603,
8759, 8966, 9446, 9601
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 2220, 2464, 4980, 5387, 5739, 6128
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1218, 1381, 1593, 1848, 2552, 3058, 4238, 4318, 4606, 4621, 4968, 5021, 5066, 5384, 5395, 6241, 6469, 6826, 7130, 8006, 9025, 9140, 9327, 9507, 9699
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0264, 0278, 0279, 0400, 0594, 0866, 1122,
1124, 1201, 1267, 1411, 1415, 1476, 1621,
1787, 1883, 2014, 2347, 2577, 2623, 2690,
2717, 2954, 3022, 3237, 3272, 3295, 3327,
3441, 3560, 3613, 3683, 3988, 4181, 4379,
4539, 4544, 4642, 5403, 5508, 5589, 5743,
5904, 5959, 6000, 6084, 6160, 6216, 6338,
6471, 6601, 6653, 6747, 6853, 6898, 6921,
7048, 7111, 7302, 7496, 7574, 7772, 7844,
7876, 8079, 8249, 8453, 8511, 8975, 9094,
9374, 9476, 9491, 9829, 9923, 9994
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0027, 0238, 0387, 0501, 0526, 0605, 0665,
0990, 1076, 1210, 1582, 1671, 1692, 2086,
2298, 2389, 2441, 2543, 2627, 2767, 2786,
2836, 2951, 2996, 3041, 3076, 3172, 3282,
3300, 3319, 3356, 3447, 3501, 3567, 3843,
3845, 4009, 4108, 4121, 4285, 4334, 4362,
4380, 4480, 4755, 4813, 4855, 4983, 4989,
5045, 5128, 5153, 5246, 5303, 5397, 5399,
5665, 5812, 5910, 6023, 6222, 6431, 6485,
6669, 6767, 6830, 6833, 6863, 6989, 7004,
7096, 7179, 7349, 7497, 7643, 7682, 7684,
7708, 7863, 7947, 8077, 8100, 8137, 8604,
8698, 8883, 8964, 9022, 9321, 9346, 9609, 9669
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
