[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-592 Bumper Result Today (09-10-2025) Live Updates:  1st Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Ticket No [SOON], 2nd Prize Rs 30 lakhs [SOON] | Check Complete Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Falam Karunya Plus KN-592 Lottery Result Today 09.10.2025 LIVE Updates: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-592 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs. Winners' Ticket numbers are out.
The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-592 Bumper Lottery Result will be declared on Wednesday at 3 PM. Tickets, which cost ₹50 each, feature the draw number with the prefix "KN." Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Karunya Plus KN-592, which is drawn daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN-592 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Agent Name:
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: –
5th Prize Winners Ticket No –
6th Prize Winners Ticket No –
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No –
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 9 October 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.