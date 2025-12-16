[OUT] Kerala State Lottery Result Today (16 Dec 2025), Sthree Sakthi SS-498 LIVE Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Released | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. [SA 820494]

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-12-2025 | Kerala SS-498 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner Ticket [SA 820494], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [SD 706236], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [SK 590965]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result has been streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Tuesday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Lottery Result has been declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [SA 820494], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [SD 706236], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [SK 590965].
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Bumper Draw have been released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – SA 820494
Agent Name: VASANTHA KUMAR K
Agency No.: E 4729
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – SD 706236
Agent name- SS LOTTERY AGENCY, CHENGANNUR
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – SK 590965
Agent name- JAYAKUMAR LOTTERY AGENCY, KOLLAM
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: 820494 (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Sthree Sakthi SS-498 Lottery Series- SB, SC, SD, SE, SF, SG, SH, SJ, SK, SL, SM
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0405, 0865, 0954, 2022, 2124, 2307, 2626, 3403, 3795, 4072, 4218, 4970, 5033, 7085, 7161, 7357, 7541, 8167, 9415.
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1226, 3399, 5310, 5644, 6774, 8330.
6th Prize Winners Ticket No– 0590, 1156, 1209, 2064, 2525, 3248, 4158, 4377, 5113, 5180, 5378, 6389, 6810, 6880, 7237, 7980, 8106, 8124, 8147, 8723, 8872, 9279, 9437, 9543, 9886
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0055, 0082, 0199, 0219, 0572, 0586, 0596, 0740, 0765, 1073, 1108, 1134, 1211, 1276, 1679, 1699, 1748, 2095, 2157, 2236, 2566, 2587, 2821, 3237, 3414, 3463, 3467, 3510, 3673, 3732, 4068, 4126, 4136, 4660, 4699, 4825, 5017, 5124, 5136, 5481, 5755, 5802, 5868, 5875, 5952, 6068, 6182, 6263, 6521, 6566, 6737, 6849, 6851, 7031, 7265, 7456, 7591, 7628, 7701, 7725, 7741, 7922, 7975, 8162, 8758, 8874, 9005, 9100, 9292, 9302, 9344, 9405, 9418, 9467, 9661, 9869
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0170, 0411, 0525, 0536, 0668, 0689, 0971, 0989, 1340, 1467, 1489, 1577, 1614, 1688, 1812, 1961, 2080, 2313, 2389, 2399, 2463, 2541, 2571, 2594, 2656, 2758, 2939, 3149, 3200, 3229, 3242, 3263, 3379, 3388, 3667, 3704, 3739, 3755, 3796, 3977, 4019, 4336, 4523, 4746, 4796, 4884, 4920, 5058, 5067, 5110, 5154, 5798, 5980, 6015, 6199, 6287, 6306, 6319, 6320, 6569, 6573, 6665, 6919, 7011, 7140, 7164, 7399, 7404, 7416, 7545, 7629, 7711, 7723, 7809, 7992, 8007, 8173, 8180, 8285, 8435, 8470, 8877, 8907, 9137, 9482, 9588, 9718, 9778, 9910
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0123, 0144, 0175, 0644, 0649, 0850, 1065, 1350, 1700, 1705, 2247, 2875, 3146, 3150, 3585, 3640, 3797, 3845, 4255, 4374, 4830, 4926, 5373, 5428, 5585, 5592, 6017, 6073, 6430, 6693, 6784, 7417, 6799, 6914, 7367, 7552, 7609, 7938, 8107, 8405, 8551, 8784, 8955, 9068, 9237, 9317, 9428, 9894
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
