Kerala State Lottery Result Today LIVE (18 Dec 2025), Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List & How to Claim | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-12-2025 | Kerala KN- 602 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/ to [Soon], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [Soon], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [Soon]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result has been streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result has been declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Draw will release at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 18 December 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.