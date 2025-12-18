Kerala State Lottery Result Today LIVE (18 Dec 2025), Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List & How to Claim | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-12-2025 | Kerala KN- 602 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/ to [Soon], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [Soon], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [Soon]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Kerala Lottery Result Live – December 18, 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result has been streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Lottery Result has been declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya Plus KN- 602 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Draw will release at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 18-12-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN- 602 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)