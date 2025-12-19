LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

🕒 Updated: December 19, 2025 11:37:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-12-2025 | Kerala SK-31 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/ to [soon], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [Soon], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [Soon]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Kerala Lottery
Kerala Lottery

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Friday at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [soon], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [soon], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [soon].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Suvarna Keralam SK-31 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 19-12-2025, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – 

Agent Name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: —— (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Series- RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY, RZ

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No– 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 19-12-2025: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result Today

Live Updates

  • 11:37 (IST) 19 Dec 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Live – December 19, 2025: What Does It Mean If Your Ticket Is Damaged?

    A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.

    Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.

  • 11:01 (IST) 19 Dec 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 19-12-2025: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 10:06 (IST) 19 Dec 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 19 December 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (19 Dec 2025),  Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

QUICK LINKS