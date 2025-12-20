LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (20 Dec 2025), Karunya KR-735 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result: Complete Winners List Declared | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-12-2025 | Kerala KR-735 Lottery Result LIVE Updates: The Kerala Karunya KR-735 Friday Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/ to [SOON], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [SOON], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [SOON]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Kerala Lottery Result Live – December 20, 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today (20-12-2025) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya KR-735 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya KR-735 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KR’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Saturday at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya KR-735 Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya KR-735 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to SOON, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to SOON, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to SOON.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya KR-735 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-735 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 20-12-2025, Full List of Karunya KR-735 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

Agent Name:

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No –

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: ——- (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Karunya KR-735 Lottery Series-

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No–

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20-12-2025: Prize structure of Karunya KR-735 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)