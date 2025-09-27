LIVE TV
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27.09.2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore [Soon]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

🕒 Updated: September 27, 2025 10:40:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 27-09-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 6 Pm lucky draw will be announced, with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers-

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

Live Updates

  • 10:34 (IST) 27 Sep 2025

