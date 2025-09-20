Sambad Lottery Result [OUT] Nagaland 1 PM Today 20.09.2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon - Check Complete Winner List
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 20-09-2025, day Live Updates: Dear Lottery, Saturday Lucky Draw will OUT at 1 PM. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-
Second Prize Winner Numbers-
Third Prize Winners:
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.
You will be able to access the Nagaland State Lottery results, which are declared three times daily, at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The live results for all draws will be updated here on the NewsX website.
Step 1: Visit the official websites:
nagalandlotterysambad.com
nagalandlotteries.com
lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
Step 3: Locate “Dear Meghna” or the respective drawing name and date.
Step 4: Click on “View Today’s Result.”
Step 5: Match your ticket number with the published list to verify your winnings.