{LIVE} Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 1 PM Today 24.09.2025: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon - Check Complete Winner List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 24-09-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Daer Lottery draw has been announced, with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-
Second Prize Winner Numbers-
Third Prize Winners:
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)
Step 1: Visit the official websites:
nagalandlotterysambad.com
nagalandlotteries.com
lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
Step 3: Locate “Dear Lootery” or the respective drawing name and date.
Step 4: Click on “View Today’s Result.”
Step 5: Match your ticket number with the published list to verify your winnings.