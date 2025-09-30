LIVE TV
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

🕒 Updated: September 30, 2025 13:43:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (30.09.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw has been announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket has been announced as 77E 83016 - Check Complete Winner List.

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 30-09-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw has been announced at 1 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket being 77E 83016. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 77E 83016

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 04793, 13766, 14743, 42902, 56236, 60445, 67797, 89117, 90141, 97583

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 2411, 3855, 3890, 6762, 6947, 7060, 7155, 7748, 8422, 8632

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0541, 0563, 1994, 2139, 4075, 4668, 6029, 6260, 6487, 7556

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  0311, 0324, 0594, 0693, 1289, 1426, 1506, 1512, 1564, 1716, 1777, 2193, 2301, 2345, 2364, 2268, 2291, 2304, 2512, 2609, 2795, 2864, 3024, 3229, 3247, 3284, 3471, 3532, 3864, 3925, 4284, 4790, 5043, 5322, 5507, 5893, 5944, 6095, 6494, 6557, 6881, 6944, 6946, 6948, 6965, 7320, 7375, 7753, 7801, 7873, 8781, 8799, 7904, 8065, 8164, 8909, 8892, 8979, 9141, 9222, 9306, 9495, 9506, 9868

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

Live Updates

  • 13:19 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Nagaland State Lotteries DEAR Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery

    1st Prize:
    77E 83016

    2nd Prize:
    04793, 13766, 14743, 42902, 56236, 60445, 67797, 89117, 90141, 97583

    3rd Prize:
    2411, 3855, 3890, 6762, 6947, 7060, 7155, 7748, 8422, 8632

    4th Prize:
    0541, 0563, 1994, 2139, 4075, 4668, 6029, 6260, 6487, 7556

    5th Prize:
    0311, 0324, 0594, 0693, 1289, 1426, 1506, 1512, 1564, 1716, 1777, 2193, 2301, 2345, 2364, 2268, 2291, 2304, 2512, 2609, 2795, 2864, 3024, 3229, 3247, 3284, 3471, 3532, 3864, 3925, 4284, 4790, 5043, 5322, 5507, 5893, 5944, 6095, 6494, 6557, 6881, 6944, 6946, 6948, 6965, 7320, 7375, 7753, 7801, 7873, 8781, 8799, 7904, 8065, 8164, 8909, 8892, 8979, 9141, 9222, 9306, 9495, 9506, 9868

  • 12:59 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result OUT

  12:59 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

  12:58 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery

  • 12:49 (IST) 30 Sep 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Lottery Result 30.09.2025 Live Updates: Draw Timings

    1 PM- DEAR GODAVARI, Morning

    6 PM- DEAR COMET, Evening 

    8 PM- DEAR GOOSE, Night

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

