[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (30.09.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw has been announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket has been announced as 77E 83016 - Check Complete Winner List.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 30-09-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw has been announced at 1 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket being 77E 83016. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 77E 83016
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 04793, 13766, 14743, 42902, 56236, 60445, 67797, 89117, 90141, 97583
Third Prize Winners: 2411, 3855, 3890, 6762, 6947, 7060, 7155, 7748, 8422, 8632
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0541, 0563, 1994, 2139, 4075, 4668, 6029, 6260, 6487, 7556
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0311, 0324, 0594, 0693, 1289, 1426, 1506, 1512, 1564, 1716, 1777, 2193, 2301, 2345, 2364, 2268, 2291, 2304, 2512, 2609, 2795, 2864, 3024, 3229, 3247, 3284, 3471, 3532, 3864, 3925, 4284, 4790, 5043, 5322, 5507, 5893, 5944, 6095, 6494, 6557, 6881, 6944, 6946, 6948, 6965, 7320, 7375, 7753, 7801, 7873, 8781, 8799, 7904, 8065, 8164, 8909, 8892, 8979, 9141, 9222, 9306, 9495, 9506, 9868
(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)
1st Prize:
77E 83016
2nd Prize:
04793, 13766, 14743, 42902, 56236, 60445, 67797, 89117, 90141, 97583
3rd Prize:
2411, 3855, 3890, 6762, 6947, 7060, 7155, 7748, 8422, 8632
4th Prize:
0541, 0563, 1994, 2139, 4075, 4668, 6029, 6260, 6487, 7556
5th Prize:
0311, 0324, 0594, 0693, 1289, 1426, 1506, 1512, 1564, 1716, 1777, 2193, 2301, 2345, 2364, 2268, 2291, 2304, 2512, 2609, 2795, 2864, 3024, 3229, 3247, 3284, 3471, 3532, 3864, 3925, 4284, 4790, 5043, 5322, 5507, 5893, 5944, 6095, 6494, 6557, 6881, 6944, 6946, 6948, 6965, 7320, 7375, 7753, 7801, 7873, 8781, 8799, 7904, 8065, 8164, 8909, 8892, 8979, 9141, 9222, 9306, 9495, 9506, 9868
1 PM- DEAR GODAVARI, Morning
6 PM- DEAR COMET, Evening
8 PM- DEAR GOOSE, Night