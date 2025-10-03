[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon - Check Complete Winner List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 3-10-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket will be revealed soon. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 49K 26313
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 02860, 10499, 25328, 33619, 50219, 51495, 55189, 66092, 70256, 71640
Third Prize Winners: 1143, 1439, 1997, 4531, 6568, 8606, 9511, 9542, 9587, 9729
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1577, 1990, 4615, 4971, 5940, 7531, 7884, 8030, 8439, 8486
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0089, 0266, 0352, 0402, 0409, 0482, 0696, 0906, 0918, 0964
0997, 1373, 1466, 1782, 1823, 1833, 2063, 2154, 2177, 2202
2329, 2402, 2427, 2442, 2473, 2562, 2672, 2795, 2806, 2969
3206, 3211, 3302, 3330, 3381, 3424, 3519, 3725, 3897, 3910
4039, 4107, 4250, 4259, 4460, 4479, 4563, 4585, 4593, 4791
4843, 5042, 5173, 5208, 5515, 5555, 5758, 5844, 5919, 6195
6198, 6424, 6445, 6477, 6537, 6576, 6661, 6673, 6802, 6963
6989, 6992, 7117, 7136, 7172, 7358, 7393, 7466, 7544, 7874
7919, 7926, 8012, 8185, 8265, 8338, 8353, 8396, 8450, 8465
8490, 8587, 8649, 8746, 9010, 9094, 9132, 9496, 9857, 9909
(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)
1 PM- DEAR MAHANADI, Morning
6 PM- DEAR DANCER, Evening
8 PM- DEAR SANDPIPER, Night