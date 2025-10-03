LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Live

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

🕒 Updated: October 3, 2025 13:23:20 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize to be Announced Soon - Check Complete Winner List

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 3-10-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket will be revealed soon. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 49K 26313

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 02860, 10499, 25328, 33619, 50219, 51495, 55189, 66092, 70256, 71640

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 1143, 1439, 1997, 4531, 6568, 8606, 9511, 9542, 9587, 9729

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1577, 1990, 4615, 4971, 5940, 7531, 7884, 8030, 8439, 8486

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  0089, 0266, 0352, 0402, 0409, 0482, 0696, 0906, 0918, 0964
0997, 1373, 1466, 1782, 1823, 1833, 2063, 2154, 2177, 2202
2329, 2402, 2427, 2442, 2473, 2562, 2672, 2795, 2806, 2969
3206, 3211, 3302, 3330, 3381, 3424, 3519, 3725, 3897, 3910
4039, 4107, 4250, 4259, 4460, 4479, 4563, 4585, 4593, 4791
4843, 5042, 5173, 5208, 5515, 5555, 5758, 5844, 5919, 6195
6198, 6424, 6445, 6477, 6537, 6576, 6661, 6673, 6802, 6963
6989, 6992, 7117, 7136, 7172, 7358, 7393, 7466, 7544, 7874
7919, 7926, 8012, 8185, 8265, 8338, 8353, 8396, 8450, 8465
8490, 8587, 8649, 8746, 9010, 9094, 9132, 9496, 9857, 9909

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

Live Updates

  • 13:20 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Mahanadi Result OUT: Check out the winner ticket numbers

    1st Prize:
    49K 26313
    2nd Prize:
    02860, 10499, 25328, 33619, 50219, 51495, 55189, 66092, 70256, 71640
    3rd Prize:
    1143, 1439, 1997, 4531, 6568, 8606, 9511, 9542, 9587, 9729
    4th Prize:
    1577, 1990, 4615, 4971, 5940, 7531, 7884, 8030, 8439, 8486
    5th Prize:
    0089, 0266, 0352, 0402, 0409, 0482, 0696, 0906, 0918, 0964
    0997, 1373, 1466, 1782, 1823, 1833, 2063, 2154, 2177, 2202
    2329, 2402, 2427, 2442, 2473, 2562, 2672, 2795, 2806, 2969
    3206, 3211, 3302, 3330, 3381, 3424, 3519, 3725, 3897, 3910
    4039, 4107, 4250, 4259, 4460, 4479, 4563, 4585, 4593, 4791
    4843, 5042, 5173, 5208, 5515, 5555, 5758, 5844, 5919, 6195
    6198, 6424, 6445, 6477, 6537, 6576, 6661, 6673, 6802, 6963
    6989, 6992, 7117, 7136, 7172, 7358, 7393, 7466, 7544, 7874
    7919, 7926, 8012, 8185, 8265, 8338, 8353, 8396, 8450, 8465
    8490, 8587, 8649, 8746, 9010, 9094, 9132, 9496, 9857, 9909

  • 13:14 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Mahanadi Result OUT

  • 13:13 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

  • 12:55 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Mahanadi Result will be OUT in next 10 minutes

  • 12:26 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Lottery Result 3.10.2025 Live Updates: Draw Timings

    1 PM- DEAR MAHANADI, Morning

    6 PM- DEAR DANCER, Evening 

    8 PM- DEAR SANDPIPER, Night

Load More
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List
[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today 3-10-2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize {49K 26313} Announced – Check Complete Winner List

QUICK LINKS