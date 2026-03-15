LIVE | PAK vs BAN Live Score Today Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Updates: Pakistan Win Toss Against Bangladesh Elects To Bowl First In Dhaka

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: It all comes down to this as Pakistan and Bangladesh take on in the crucial series decider third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It was the hosts who stunned Pakistan with a massive win in the first ODI. However, since then, not only has the Shaheen Afridi-led side made a comeback into this series, but tensions have also flared up. Salman Agha’s run out in the previous clash has brought back the age-old debate of the spirit of cricket vs the laws of cricket. Stay tuned for PAK vs BAN live score, live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, live score, PAK vs BAN live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs BAN encounter here on NewsX.

Pakistan Preview

Pakistan come into this clash fresh from a victory not too long ago in the second ODI. The Shaheen Afridi-led side, despite a collapse in the later stage of their first innings, managed to stitch up a victory. Maaz Sadaqat, playing only his second ODI, was named the player of the match for his brilliance with both bat and ball in hand. The left-handed batter top-scored for his team in the first innings before picking up three crucial wickets. However, Shaheen Afridi would he hoping for more responsibility from Sahibzada Farhan, who is yet to fire in this series after making his ODI debut in the first game. The Pakistani batting unit has suffered two collapses in as many games. They are lucky to have lost only a single game so far, but another collapse today might see them lose the series.

Bangladesh Preview

The hosts, Bangladesh, would like to forget what has happened in the previous game as they approach this series-decider. Skipper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, was among the headlines as his runout of Salman Agha flared up tensions. The cricket world, reacting to the dismissal, believed that Miraz should have withdrawn his appeal. However, with the runout and the defeat in the past, Miraz would be telling his boys to repeat the performance from the first game. The pace attack featuring Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana would be aiming to take wickets up front with the new ball to put more pressure on the timid Pakistani middle-order.

Pakistan Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh Squad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar

PAK vs BAN: Head To Head

Pakistan holds a massive lead when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. They have won 35 of the 41 ODIs between the two teams. However, they will be wary of this Bangladeshi side as they take the field in Dhaka for the all-important series decider.